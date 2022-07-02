Ex-medical researcher loses appeal in wife’s cyanide death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has rejected the lone appeal issue remaining for a former University of Pittsburgh medical researcher convicted in what prosecutors said was the cyanide poisoning death of his wife almost a decade ago.

Seventy-three-year-old Robert Ferrante is serving a life term without possibility of parole following his murder conviction in the 2013 death of 41-year-old Dr. Autumn Klein.

Authorities said blood tests confirmed that she died due to ingestion of cyanide, which prosecutors allege Ferrante put in her energy drink.

The Tribune-Review reports that a judge on Thursday rejected his argument that his former attorneys erred in withdrawing a request to a jury chosen in another county.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.