Ex-medical researcher loses appeal in wife’s cyanide death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has rejected the lone appeal issue remaining for a former University of Pittsburgh medical researcher convicted in what prosecutors said was the cyanide poisoning death of his wife almost a decade ago.
Seventy-three-year-old Robert Ferrante is serving a life term without possibility of parole following his murder conviction in the 2013 death of 41-year-old Dr. Autumn Klein.Annual tax, rent rebates being issued to older, disabled Pennsylvanians
Authorities said blood tests confirmed that she died due to ingestion of cyanide, which prosecutors allege Ferrante put in her energy drink.
The Tribune-Review reports that a judge on Thursday rejected his argument that his former attorneys erred in withdrawing a request to a jury chosen in another county.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0