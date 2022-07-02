ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-medical researcher loses appeal in wife’s cyanide death

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xNnC_0gTCvskZ00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has rejected the lone appeal issue remaining for a former University of Pittsburgh medical researcher convicted in what prosecutors said was the cyanide poisoning death of his wife almost a decade ago.

Seventy-three-year-old Robert Ferrante is serving a life term without possibility of parole following his murder conviction in the 2013 death of 41-year-old Dr. Autumn Klein.

Annual tax, rent rebates being issued to older, disabled Pennsylvanians

Authorities said blood tests confirmed that she died due to ingestion of cyanide, which prosecutors allege Ferrante put in her energy drink.

The Tribune-Review reports that a judge on Thursday rejected his argument that his former attorneys erred in withdrawing a request to a jury chosen in another county.

CBS Pittsburgh

Turtle Creek man accused of assaulting and strangling 3-year-old nephew

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — An Allegheny County man is charged with assaulting and strangling his 3-year-old nephew.James Ryan of Turtle Creek is facing a list of charges, and the alleged incident was caught on camera. The victim's mother, Sarah Ryan, believes had she not had video proof that her brother hit her son, he wouldn't be in jail."I'm sad that he's in the Allegheny County Jail, but he has to take ownership for his actions," Sarah Ryan said.It was 7 a.m. on Saturday when Sarah Ryan said she had an argument with her brother. She said he stormed out...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County court error causes postponement of jury trials

An administrative error in the criminal division of Allegheny County Common Pleas Court means that no potential jurors received summonses this week, leading to the postponement of multiple jury trials and frustration among prosecutors and the defense bar. The error didn’t come to light until Friday — leading into a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man fatally shot in New Kensington

Authorities identified a man who was fatally shot over the weekend in New Kensington as Jason Raiford. Two juveniles were arrested early Monday on felony gun charges, and an arrest warrant was issued for another, Amir Kennedy, 14, of New Kensington on a homicide charge, according to a statement from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Shore News Network

Suspected Arrested for Sunday Road Rage Double Shooting, Murder of Off-Duty Cop

Blawnox , PA – A 40-year-old Pittsburgh man has been arrested for a double shooting that left one person dead on Sunday. The victim was an off-duty Oakdale police officer. Today, the Allegheny County Police has identified 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen, of Pittsburgh, as the person responsible, charging him with one count of criminal homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
BLAWNOX, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County sues major pharmacy chains over opioid crisis

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County has filed a lawsuit against three major pharmacy chains, accusing them of contributing to the opioid crisis. The lawsuit says Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid sent a staggering amount of opioids to Allegheny County — 436 million doses in an eight-year period, amounting to 357 doses per person. The lawsuit says 11 percent of county residents needed treatment in 2019.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

New K-9 officer joins McKeesport police force

The McKeesport Police Department’s K-9 unit is once again four furry officers strong. After 13 years of loyally serving the city, K-9 Yaro was retired in late May. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
