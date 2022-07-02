ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Jakobsen: I'm sure Cavendish enjoyed watching my Tour de France win at home

By Peter Stuart
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Fabio Jakobsen took a decisive win today in Nyborg in his first-ever Tour de France sprint stage, and paid tribute to his overwhelming good fortune to be riding at all during his post-race press conference.

Jakobsen described being dropped off on the wheel of Wout van Aert by his QuickStep-AlphaVinyl teammate and lead-out Michael Mørkøv , before coming into physical contact with Peter Sagan in the final few hundred metres.

The two managed to ride on comfortably before Jakobsen took the sprint win from Van Aert, with Mads Pedersen in third place. “This is racing, and with Peter you know he's going to stay upright,” Jakobsen said.

"From above things always look a little more scary than on the bike," he added.

Read More

Tour de France: Fabio Jakobsen wins crash-marred sprint stage 2 in Nyborg

Küng plays down helmet grab on Guerreiro at Tour de France

Great Belt Bridge chaos brings down Tour de France leader Lampaert, Urán

Given Jakobsen's horrific crash at the Tour of Poland in 2020, the press conference centred on the humbling story of Jakobsen's recovery from a near-fatal incident. "I think it's for sure a special story," he said, "It’s almost a fairytale."

Jakobsen spoke emotionally about other riders who had suffered serious injuries in the sport. "I'm super grateful to even be here," Jakobsen said. "You know, as I get the chance. There's other examples of riders that don't get the chance to make it back - as a person or as a bike rider."

While a Tour de France stage win in a debut sprint race is a standout achievement for any rider, for Jakobsen it was a particularly emotional win because of his recovery and the trauma of his crash. "I'm just grateful and of course I'm happy, but the crash made me more humble," he said.

"So even though I'm extremely happy, I'm still here thinking about those other riders that didn't make it."

The Cavendish spot

Given the hotly debated selection decision between Jakobsen and Mark Cavendish , there was no surprise to see Jakobsen speak about the hyped up rivalry .

“To get back to the story of Cavendish I think we both deserve to be here,” Jakobsen said.

“He's been a huge example for me the past 15 years, maybe. He's a legend. I’m just grateful that I could take the spot - for some people, maybe take his spot.”

Despite the much-publicised rivalry for QuickStep’s coveted sprint spot, Jakobsen felt Cavendish would have watched the race with appreciation for Jakobsen and the team’s win, “I'm pretty sure he enjoyed my win as well at home.”

Beyond the selection battle, COVID-19 has looked large over the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team during the Tour de France, with seven positive cases in the last week amongst the team. Speaking about those COVID-19 cases, Jakobsen expressed concerned optimism.

“I think we need to take it day-by-day,” he said. “Of course, day-by-day doesn't mean that it's a one-day race - we do want to get to Paris. So it'll be about finding the balance between going all-in every day. I think the first week was a major goal for us.

“I think we do our very best with the masks and trying to maintain distance. We know this is not the nicest way to do it [with fans and press] towards the fence. But we want to be able to stay in the Tour for them also.”

While Jakobsen will continue to target sprint stages in the coming weeks, entering stage 3 as a likely favourite, he remains aware that COVID-19 could derail his Tour campaign.

"I'm just as afraid of COVID as of not making the time limit."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm has one issue with 2027 Ryder Cup host Adare Manor

Jon Rahm is a fan of Adare Manor, the 2027 Ryder Cup host layout. “[Tom] Fazio has done an amazing redesign of the golf course,” Rahm said Tuesday morning before the final round of the J.P. McManus Pro-Am, which is being played at the County Limerick, Ireland, club. “It's beautiful and this golf course can be made as easy as they want and as hard as they want, right. It's the beauty of a good challenge.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Dylan Groenewegen wins Tour de France stage 3; Peter Sagan angry

SONDERBORG, Denmark — Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish while Van Aert extended his overall lead on Sunday. Groenewegen got behind record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan’s wheel...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Jakobsen
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Wout Van Aert
Person
Peter Sagan
Motor1.com

See The One-Off Ferrari Breadvan Crash During 2022 Le Mans Classic

Over the weekend, motorsport fans had the pleasure of watching what was arguably one of the most exciting Formula 1 races in recent years. However, there was also another must-see event as the biennial Le Mans Classic took place on the famous Circuit de la Sarthe. Much like the action-packed F1 race at Silverstone, the race in France was not without costly incidents.
MOTORSPORTS
GolfWRX

Irish fan provides hilarious reaction to wild Bryson drive at JP McManus Pro-Am

At Adare Manor on Monday, an Irish fan had a priceless reaction to an errant Bryson DeChambeau drive at the JP McManus Pro-Am. The Twitter account @ThePluggedLie shared the video, with one fan putting a unique exclamation mark on a wild drive from Bryson. The Bryson ‘heckler’ screamed “Fore! Fore...
WORLD
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for 2026 [Update – Denied By Porsche]

Update We’ve been contacted by Porsche US who has confirmed that no announcement is planned and no decision has been made. The official words are: “Oliver Blume already said at Porsche AG’s annual press conference on 18 March 2022 that Porsche is examining participation in the racing series. A final decision is still pending.” *** […] The post F1 News: Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for 2026 [Update – Denied By Porsche] appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on Adare Manor: "JP McManus needs to de-Americanise it!"

Former World No.1 Jon Rahm joked that Adare Manor needs to be "de-Americanised" ahead of the Ryder Cup in 2027 if Europe is to have a chance of beating Team USA. The course in Limerick couldn't be in better condition and Rahm complemented the lush fairways and perfect greens which will host the Ryder Cup in five years' time.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy