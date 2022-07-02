ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What Polls Say About Trump 2024 Run as Ex-President Considers Early Launch

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trump said Saturday that he is winning "by really big, record type, numbers," but polls show he and President Joe Biden would be set for a close...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 117

jigglypuff
3d ago

He’s not going to run , he’s not giving up that free money , he wants all donations up until the last minute , not going to waste it on campaigning

Reply
22
The Brockster
3d ago

If Trump were allowed to run and the left didn't try so hard to steal the election, he would win in a landslide. And democrats know this. That's why the democrats will file charges against him so he can't run.

Reply(24)
27
Maddog D
3d ago

Why....??? Why...???..Why..????......Not Fake news........OLD NEWS......!!!...He can go play Golf.......Biden can go drive his Corvette........START OVER.....START NEW........!!!!!!!

Reply(4)
7
Related
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Donald Trump isn’t interested in our democracy.”

On Friday, Donald Trump made his first public remarks since the Jan. 6 hearings began and called out Mike Pence and Bill Barr for not following through with his scheme to overturn the election. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett isn’t surprised. “Donald Trump is not interested in our democracy,” she tells Sam Stein. “He’s interested in power…and creating a slush fund from the Big Lie for his own monetary gain so of course he’s not going to be upset about that.” Yet, Trump remains a force in the GOP. He’s still the most popular figure in the Republican Party and Rep. Plaskett notes that many on the right will “do anything to stay in the good graces of Donald Trump and stay in the good graces of what they call the base, many of whom have white supremacist, racist, anti-semitic, anti-American sentiments.”June 19, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Trump praises Texas GOP for extreme platform denying Biden won 2020 election

Posting on his bespoke “free speech” platform Truth Social, former president Donald Trump has praised the Texas Republican Party for passing an extreme platform this past weekend that included a resolution that the 2020 election was stolen.The wording adopted as one of the platform’s two resolutions read: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.“We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Split decision for Trump in high profile South Carolina GOP congressional primaries

On the day he turned 76, former President Donald Trump received one of the two birthday presents he desired. So far this primary season, a Trump endorsed candidate had yet to knock off a GOP incumbent who had crossed the former president. But that changed on Tuesday as South Carolina state lawmaker Russell Fry convincingly defeated five-term Rep. Tom Rice in the Republican primary in South Carolina’s reliably red 7th Congressional District.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Polls#Republicans#Election Fraud#The Supreme Court#Democrats#The Republican Party#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy