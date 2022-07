Sun Cities new COVID case rise seems to be slowing

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through July 1. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

June 18-24 -- 513

June 25-July 1 -- 531

INCREASE (18): 3%

85351 (Sun City)

June 18-24 -- 202

June 25-July 1 -- 204

INCREASE (2): less than 1%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

June 18-24 -- 112

June 25-July 1 -- 123

INCREASE 11): 8%

85375 (Sun City West)

June 18-24 -- 199

June 25-July 1 -- 204

INCREASE (5): 2%

To see full numbers across the state, click here .