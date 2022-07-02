ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento woman arrested for DUI after crashing into Alamitos Beach fire station, police say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A Sacramento woman was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing her vehicle into a fire station in Alamitos Beach, authorities said.

Police say 57-year-old Karena Testman Benskin was responsible for crashing into the garage of Fire Station 2 at around 6:39 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Third Street.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Benskin was also responsible for a hit-and-run traffic collision earlier in the day that occurred a mile away near Bluff Park. She was arrested shortly after on one count each for driving under the influence of alcohol, hit-and-run causing property damage, and driving with a suspended license for for a previous DUI, police said. Her bail was set at $100,000, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during either collision, and the investigation is ongoing.

CBS Sacramento

3 Hurt In Galt Shooting On Fourth Of July Night; All Expected To Survive

GALT (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after three people were found shot in a Galt neighborhood on Fourth of July night. Galt police say, just before 11 p.m., they started getting reports of multiple people shot along the 600 block of Myrtle Street. On July 4th, at 10:58 pm, Galt PD Dispatch began to receive reports of multiple people shot in the 600 block of Myrtle Ave. Ofcrs arrived within minutes & located 3 victims, who were transported the hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.#ShootingInvestigation pic.twitter.com/HIEiq0QDLy — Galt Police Department (@GaltPolice) July 5, 2022 At the scene, officers found three adults who had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers started first aid until medics arrived and took over. All three victims were then rushed to the hospital. Police say the three victims all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe there is no threat to the public as the incident appears to be isolated. Still, police have not released any suspect information at this point.
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cat Rescued After 2-Alarm Fire At Midtown Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters rescue a cat after a fire at a Midtown Sacramento home early Monday morning. Sacramento Fire says crews responded to the 2000 block of N Street and found a well-involved fire. It appears the flames had started on the alley side and spread to the attic of a home, prompting firefighters to call for a second alarm. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. One cat was rescued during the fire and will be reunited with its owners. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Found Safe After Raft Deflates On American River

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person was found safe Monday on the American River after their raft deflated near Rancho Cordova. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a rescue team responded around 1:30 p.m. to River Bend Park and later found the person stranded on the shoreline. The person was rescued and reunited with the rest of their rafting party. This rescue comes a day after a swimmer was reported missing in the American River near Discovery Park and the Interstate 5 overpass. While crews searched for the man by boat and jet ski Sunday evening, the mission has since turned into a recovery effort. Also over the weekend, three men went missing in the delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, about 40 miles south of Sacramento. The men had swam out to help a child caught in the current and were swept away. They are presumed dead.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Vegetation fire damages home in south Sacramento on July 4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire damaged one home and came close to three others Monday evening in south Sacramento. Sac Metro Fire crews were able to stop the blaze and save all of the homes. No one was hurt in the fire. Early reports were that people heard...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Arrest made after fireworks cause spot fire along American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested after arson investigators with Metro Fire of Sacramento say the unsafe use of fireworks caused a spot fire along he American River Parkway Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the American River Parkway after a 50-foot by 100-foot spot...
