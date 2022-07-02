ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa minor arrested on suspicion of possession of loaded ghost gun

By MARTIN ESPINOZA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
A Santa Rosa youth was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a privately made ghost gun, police officials said Friday.

The youth’s name was not released because he is a minor.

Officials said members of the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team were driving in the 1100-block of Prospect Drive when they encountered seven subjects around a parked truck. They were drinking beer and smoking marijuana, police said.

Seven individuals, all under 21, were standing around the truck. Police said the truck was searched after establishing probable cause and a loaded 9 mm handgun was located under the front seat.

The youth in the truck, a Santa Rosa resident, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possession of loaded firearm not by registered owner.

Police said that in nine months, the Special Enforcement Team has seized over 50 illegally possessed firearms, including ghost guns, stolen firearms, illegally possessed handguns and assault weapons.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

