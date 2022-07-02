ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Surprising Facts That We All Should Know About New York

By Dana Race
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have lived in the Capital Region most of my life, give or take a long stretch in Ohio. You would think I would know some facts about our great state of New York. Well, apparently not, as I did not even know our state flower was a Rose! What? I...

Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideradio.com

Hot 97’s Ebro Darden Takes Seat On New York’s Cannabis Advisory Board.

As Congress considers what would technically be a one-year opening to allow cannabis advertising on radio and television, the industry continues to expand in states across the country. In New York, policymakers have brought a well-known radio personality into the mix for making some key decisions. Ebro Darden, Program Director and morning show host of hip-hop “Hot 97” WQHT New York, has been named to the New York Cannabis Advisory Board.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Government
96.1 The Breeze

These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State

Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
POLITICS
Q 105.7

Private Island For Sale In NY! Was This A Former Smugglers Island?

The Thousand Islands territory of New York State has a rich history of urban legend and confirmed stories of being a haven for pirates and smugglers. Being so close to Canada "Rum Runners", as they were called, would bring Prohibition-Era alcohol from Canada and hide it throughout the islands before distributing to New Yorkers and beyond.
HAMMOND, NY
Q 105.7

Dumb Upstate Criminal! You MUST See This Fake Inspection Sticker!

In their line of work, police officers have to be fine-tuned to notice the slightest of differences. The tell that lets you know a suspect is lying, the slight difference in the weight of the paper that gives away the counterfeit bill, the twitch that foreshadows a perp’s escape attempt – these are all parts of the job that make or break cases and, in some instances, save lives. It’s this attention to minute details that paid off in an Upstate traffic stop over the July 4th holiday weekend.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Jewish Press

Hochul Signs Green Laws in Brooklyn

New York Governor Kathy Hochul traveled Tuesday for a bill-signing at Newlab multi-disciplinary technology center headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard together with State Senators Kevin Parker and Jessica Ramos, and Assembly Members Pat Fahy and Latoya Joyner. One of the measures she signed tightens the state’s building codes and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Politics
New York Culture

New York Imposes New Ban on Guns in Public Places after Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States recently struck down the state-imposed restrictions on carrying guns in a 6-3 vote, with Republican justices in the majority. New York's ban on having concealed firearms outside of the home is no longer applicable, and the same applies to Maryland's and other five states' ban on military-style assault rifles. This law was enacted in 2012 after the mass shooting of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The full text of the Supreme Court's ruling can be found here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

How To Explore The Hamptons Like A Local

A vibrant collection of historic towns, the Hamptons is where New York City residents flock come summer to soak in the idyllic sandy beaches, al fresco dining, and cozy wood-shingled summer homes that are every bit as charming as they are opulent. Geographically speaking, the Hamptons spans across Long Island’s South Fork from West Hampton to Montauk — or as the locals call it, “The End”— just east of NYC. While it's certainly nice to have a summer house in this East-end enclave, it’s not necessary when it comes to exploring the local eateries, farm stands, vineyards, and sandy shores that have captured the hearts of not just New York natives, but people from all over the world.
MONTAUK, NY
WIBX 950

Are ‘Rent To Own’ Homes Legal In New York State?

For some reason, I have been seeing and hearing lots of commercials for Divvy, which is a company that allows people to rent to own a home. It sounds like a sweet deal. They buy the house, then you pay a set amount for rent, which includes extra to build up your downpayment. After a few years, Divvy sells you the house that you've been renting and wanted to buy all along.
HOUSE RENT
Lite Rock 96.9

The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
6sqft

New photo exhibit shows New York City children playing on car-free streets in the summer of ’68

Photo credit: Katrina Thomas. NYC Parks Photo Archive. The city’s Parks Department opened a new photography exhibition at Central Park’s Arsenal Gallery that displays more than 40 archived photographs from the department’s collection. Called “Streets In Play: Katrina Thomas, NYC Summer 1968,” the exhibit features images taken by the late photographer Katrina Thomas, who in 1968 was hired by NYC Mayor John Lindsay and tasked with capturing the city’s summer initiative, “Playstreets,” in which residential blocks were closed to vehicles and instead equipped for recreational activity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Young Can A Kid Legally Be Left Home Alone In New York State?

So, you're trying to have a City Boy summer or a Hot Girl summer, right? But, your babysitter is less than reliable or says 'yesterday's price is not today's.' What is a parent who still wants to live their best life do? Before you go back to the 'latch key kid' days of the 80s, let's take a look at what New York State law says about leaving a child home alone.
KIDS
Beach Radio

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
