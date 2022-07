We’ve got plenty of recruiting tidbits for you from the Syracuse football world on this July 4 Holiday update. The biggest news in the last week was 2023 wide receiver Bryce Cohoon committing to Syracuse. The Maize (KS) High athlete is a two-sport star, and was the Kansas 5A state champion in the 100M. “From the moment I got there, they just made it feel like home,” Cohoon said in an interview with The Juice Online. He’s now the seventh member of the 2023 class.

