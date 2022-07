For the last decade, Cowboy fans have relentlessly clamored for the Jones family to dive into their pocketbook and sign a marquee free agent to bolster their roster. Even with the reluctance to dip their toes in the free agency pool, the Cowboys’ front office has been able to form rosters loaded with talent. That has to do with the phenomenal drafting they do yearly. And I’m not only talking about their success on day 1. Almost every year, the Cowboys can find a diamond in the rough later in the draft that contributes immediately.

