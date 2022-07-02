ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman in homicide; 24-year-old woman arrested

PEORIA – A 21-year-old woman has been identified by the Peoria County coroner as the city's latest person to die in a homicide.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said 21-year-old Mariah Faith Moss likely died instantly from a single gunshot wound to her upper body.

Kaitlyn Taylor, 24, was questioned and then arrested on the single count of first-degree murder in connection with Moss' death, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department. Taylor was taken to the Peoria County Jail where she could appear before a judge within 48 hours to have her bond set.

At about 4:19 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of South Sterling Avenue by a woman who was asking for help. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound inside of a residence.

It wasn't immediately clear the relationship between Taylor and the victim. Roth declined to release further information.

The fatal shooting is the city's 11th homicide of the year and the second this week.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673- 9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman in homicide; 24-year-old woman arrested

