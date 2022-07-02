ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman fatally struck by speeding white van in Bronx hit-and-run

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman is dead after a Friday night hit-and-run in the Bronx and police are searching for the driver responsible.

The victim, who was in her 30s, was in front of 1922 West Farms Road in Crotona Park crossing the street when she was run over by a person speeding in a white van, authorities said.

Responding officers found the woman lying in the street, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma.

The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

