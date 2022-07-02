Ohio State target safety Jayden Bonsu moves commitment date up

Originally, Jayden Bonsu was planning to announce his commitment on August 20, but it seems he’s ready to get the ball rolling a little sooner. Bonsu announced via his personal Twitter page that he’ll be moving his commitment date up to July 20.

Bonsu is the No. 22 ranked safety in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings and a top-300 player overall. The New Jersey native will be choosing between Ohio State, Alabama, Miami (FL), Michigan State, and Penn State.

The Buckeyes seem to be the leader in the clubhouse after June official visits, but the Hurricanes are picking up some steam in Bonsu’s recruiting. So much so, that the ‘Canes picked up a couple crystal ball picks to land the four-star safety.

Ohio State has two commits at the safety position so far in Malik Hartford and Cedrick Hawkins. The Buckeyes hope to add two more at the position with Caleb Downs, the nation’s No. 1 ranked safety still very much in play for OSU.

