ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State target safety Jayden Bonsu moves commitment date up

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwEHt_0gTCp70H00

Originally, Jayden Bonsu was planning to announce his commitment on August 20, but it seems he’s ready to get the ball rolling a little sooner. Bonsu announced via his personal Twitter page that he’ll be moving his commitment date up to July 20.

Bonsu is the No. 22 ranked safety in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings and a top-300 player overall. The New Jersey native will be choosing between Ohio State, Alabama, Miami (FL), Michigan State, and Penn State.

The Buckeyes seem to be the leader in the clubhouse after June official visits, but the Hurricanes are picking up some steam in Bonsu’s recruiting. So much so, that the ‘Canes picked up a couple crystal ball picks to land the four-star safety.

Ohio State has two commits at the safety position so far in Malik Hartford and Cedrick Hawkins. The Buckeyes hope to add two more at the position with Caleb Downs, the nation’s No. 1 ranked safety still very much in play for OSU.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Alabama State
thecomeback.com

4 Pac-12 schools reportedly meeting with Big 12

After it became official that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, one thing became true: All bets are now off. While the Pac-12 is exploring its expansion options, it’s hard to believe that all of its member schools will stand pat and wait for everything to work out. Just like every other conference and FBS school out there, you’d have to imagine many of the other schools in the conference will be kicking the tires on potential conference realignment destinations if and when the next domino falls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes#Osu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 schools it could make sense for the Big Ten to add

Last week on Thursday, it didn’t even take a day before rumors became hard fact, as the early afternoon saw rumblings of the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA, with an announcement made that said move was official come evening time. It sent shockwaves through the college football landscape, less than a year after Texas and Oklahoma opted to move to the SEC from the Big 12, which then led to the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 to form a loose ‘alliance.’
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Robert Griffin III report

Robert Griffin III sat out the 2021-22 NFL season as he took on a role with ESPN’s college football coverage. He is only 32 years of age and seemingly could provide an NFL team with some good veteran leadership in a backup role. Griffin has talked about an NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Big Ten Has These 4 Schools On Its Wish List

The Big Ten stole the headlines in college sports last week with its bold move to secure USC and UCLA in conference expansion. Once news broke, many immediately began wondering what the domino effect of this realignment would be. It seems like the era of superconferences is upon us, and the Big Ten is not expected to stop at 16 membership schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: A Merger Between 2 Major Conferences Is Possible

A third megaconference could soon materialize in the college sports world. As the Big Ten and SEC fight in a seemingly never-ending arms race, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are scrambling to stay relavent. The two conferences may soon find a solution. According to a report, a merger between the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conference realignment rumors: Phil Knight wants Oregon in the Big Ten

The Big Ten has planted its banner on the west coast with the upcoming additions of USC and UCLA beginning in 2024, but the college football world is waiting to find out if there will be more expansion moves made by the Big Ten. Among the schools evaluating its future in the face of seismic shifts on the tectonic plates of college football’s map is Oregon, with the support of one of the most famous alums in school history reportedly taking part in guiding the Ducks in the big decision-making.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy