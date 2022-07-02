Three charged after bullet enters home striking resident in foot

OTTAWA – Last month, the LaSalle County Health Department announced two of their Board of Health members are retiring. William Johnson is retiring from the Board of Health after 23 years of service. Mr. Johnson joined the board as a County Board member in 1999. After leaving the County Board he continued to serve on the Board of Health as a member at large. Mr. Johnson was elected and has served as Board of Health President since 2002.Jack Wayland is retiring from the Board of Health after 35 years of service. Mr. Wayland has served since the first meeting of the Board of Health in November 1986, after the Health Department was created. Mr. Wayland served as the Board of Health Treasurer from 1986 until 2002 and then as the Board’s Vice President since 2008.

