Dekalb County, IL

Three charged after bullet enters home striking resident in foot

 3 days ago

DEKALB – Three people in DeKalb County have been charged with Reckless Conduct after a nearby resident was shot in the foot...

6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Lake County July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror. Authorities said a 21-year-old was named as a person of interest in the shooting and was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hourslong manhunt.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say at least six people are dead and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect, described as a white male wearing a white or blue T-shirt. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop Monday morning using a rifle that was recovered at the scene. Covelli says police believe there was only one shooter and he should still be considered armed and dangerous. Police have not released any details about the victims.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Heavy rains dampen some holiday plans

PRINCETON – A deluge of rain on Independence Day may have spoiled some holiday plans, but most area fireworks displays were held Monday night as scheduled. The National Weather Service reports some areas of Bureau County received around 4″ of rain. A heat advisory will go into effect at noon today due to a heat index getting into the triple digits with extremely high humidity.
ENVIRONMENT
Two retire from LaSalle County Board of Health

OTTAWA – Last month, the LaSalle County Health Department announced two of their Board of Health members are retiring. William Johnson is retiring from the Board of Health after 23 years of service. Mr. Johnson joined the board as a County Board member in 1999. After leaving the County Board he continued to serve on the Board of Health as a member at large. Mr. Johnson was elected and has served as Board of Health President since 2002.Jack Wayland is retiring from the Board of Health after 35 years of service. Mr. Wayland has served since the first meeting of the Board of Health in November 1986, after the Health Department was created. Mr. Wayland served as the Board of Health Treasurer from 1986 until 2002 and then as the Board’s Vice President since 2008.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL

