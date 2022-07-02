ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emails Reveal Britney Spears' Former Business Manager May Have Played A Role In Forming Pop Star's Conservatorship

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Britney Spears lawyer, Mathew Rosengart , believes Tri Star Sports & Entertainment may have played a bigger role in the Princess of Pop's 13-year conservatorship than the company is willing to admit.

Court documents obtained by OK! reveal email conversations sent and received by Britney's former business manager, Louise "Lou" Taylor , who owns Tri Star, discussing details of the conservatorship before it even started.

"I talked to the girls about Andrew Wallet , he and tri star will serve as co's w you," Lou wrote in one of the emails dated January 2008, referring to a lawyer who later became co-conservator of Britney's estate. The conservatorship was not granted until February 2008.

A second conversation took place between Lou and one of Jamie Spears ' attorneys seemingly days before the father-of-three planned to appear in court.

"We have run into a problem with our judge selection -- the only judge who will be able to hear our case on Friday is the one drug [sic] who will not give Jamie the power to administer psychotropic drugs to B," the lawyer told Lou in the email. "The first time she is off the bench is Wednesday. That is the first safe day to be in court on this matter -- if we go earlier, all of this work could well be for virtually nothing."

BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER JAMIE SPEARS DENIES BUGGING POP STAR'S BEDROOM DURING CONSERVATORSHIP

The court filing also points out Tri Star was hired by Jamie as Britney's business manager "when Tri Star was a new company with no track record or famous clients" and claimed the business owed its success to the singer.

"Tri Star, which now reportedly represents stars ranging from a Kardashian to Travis Scott , built its company on the back of Britney Spears," the court documents continued, noting Tri Star was able to build its brand through their work with the Grammy winner and made "at least $18 million" off of the pop star while she was a conservatee.

BRITNEY SPEARS' IMPRISONED EX JASON ALEXANDER DENIED RELEASE ON BOND, HER BODYGUARD SHARES SCARY DETAILS FROM WEDDING TRESPASSING

Tri Star responded to the allegations with a statement from Scott Edelman who serves as an attorney for the company.

"This is materially misleading. As all the evidence makes abundantly clear, the conservatorship was set up on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and approved by the Court for more than 12 years," the statement read. "In fact, Tri Star was not even the business manager for the conservatorship when it was established. Cherry-picked excerpts from emails cannot change the facts, which is why this nonsense will all end once and for all when records are unsealed."

Comments / 58

Journey0724
3d ago

If you haven’t done research on Lou Taylor and believe what is published you are sincerely miss informed and clueless too the evilness this person has put many beyond Spear’s in the Conservatorship situation at hand. Very sad knowing parents of young girls will sale out for $$$$$$$$ and watch the destruction of their daughter while playing a part in it all for glitzy glamour fame & fortune.

Reply(1)
22
Don'tEvenGoTher
2d ago

I think she did need a conservatorship back when she had a breakdown. She doesn’t even have custody of her boys. With that said , I think she is still not all there, But she needs to handle her own business, money and brand. Sink or swim. I hope her husband is in it for all the right reasons. I’m very skeptical about him. Seems shady. JMO.

Reply(7)
15
LeaTea
3d ago

This was a straight up conspiracy and what so-called parent would do this to their own child.

Reply(2)
13
