Britney Spears lawyer, Mathew Rosengart , believes Tri Star Sports & Entertainment may have played a bigger role in the Princess of Pop's 13-year conservatorship than the company is willing to admit.

Court documents obtained by OK! reveal email conversations sent and received by Britney's former business manager, Louise "Lou" Taylor , who owns Tri Star, discussing details of the conservatorship before it even started.

"I talked to the girls about Andrew Wallet , he and tri star will serve as co's w you," Lou wrote in one of the emails dated January 2008, referring to a lawyer who later became co-conservator of Britney's estate. The conservatorship was not granted until February 2008.

A second conversation took place between Lou and one of Jamie Spears ' attorneys seemingly days before the father-of-three planned to appear in court.

"We have run into a problem with our judge selection -- the only judge who will be able to hear our case on Friday is the one drug [sic] who will not give Jamie the power to administer psychotropic drugs to B," the lawyer told Lou in the email. "The first time she is off the bench is Wednesday. That is the first safe day to be in court on this matter -- if we go earlier, all of this work could well be for virtually nothing."

The court filing also points out Tri Star was hired by Jamie as Britney's business manager "when Tri Star was a new company with no track record or famous clients" and claimed the business owed its success to the singer.

"Tri Star, which now reportedly represents stars ranging from a Kardashian to Travis Scott , built its company on the back of Britney Spears," the court documents continued, noting Tri Star was able to build its brand through their work with the Grammy winner and made "at least $18 million" off of the pop star while she was a conservatee.

Tri Star responded to the allegations with a statement from Scott Edelman who serves as an attorney for the company.

"This is materially misleading. As all the evidence makes abundantly clear, the conservatorship was set up on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and approved by the Court for more than 12 years," the statement read. "In fact, Tri Star was not even the business manager for the conservatorship when it was established. Cherry-picked excerpts from emails cannot change the facts, which is why this nonsense will all end once and for all when records are unsealed."