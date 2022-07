Don’t look now, but the 2022 NHL Draft is only a few days away, and we will soon find out what new players will be joining the Vancouver Canucks’ prospect pool. By all indications, they will be making a selection in the first round this year for the first time since 2019 when they chose Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall. However, as of this writing, they don’t have a second-round pick, which was traded in the Oliver Ekman-Larsson/Conor Garland deal with the Arizona Coyotes the night before the 2021 Draft. As such, they will be waiting until the third round to make their next choice, unless they make a trade to re-acquire it, of course.

