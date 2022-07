Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Alex Ovechkin has chosen his words very carefully. The supporter and friend of Vladimir Putin tried his hardest not to talk about what was happening, giving a statement that simply said "no more war." Now, Ovechkin is being pressured in his home country to answer questions regarding Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov, and it appears he's not interested in that either.

