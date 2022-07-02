ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roseburg building total loss after fire

By KEZI Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore.-- A commercial building is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. Roseburg Fire crews responded...

SteveSandersSharkHunter
3d ago

Insurance will cover the building and the loss of business revenue, but it never covers the employees who’ve now temporarily or permanently lost their jobs.

