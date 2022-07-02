Tallassee City Council appoints Sarah Hill as new Mayor

A highlight of the regular city council meeting last week for Millbrook was the introduction of two area teams that are playing in the the World Series for baseball. The teams had requested help with expenses for the trip to Gulfport and the idea was to give each team $750.
The Elmore County Commission at their last regular meeting in June, appointed Conrad White to the Central Elmore Water and Sewer Authority Board. The Commission approved accepting the Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) recommendation to reject all bids for digitization of records, personal protective equipment, and COID-19 testing. COO Richie...
The City of Prattville held a concert as part of their Independence Day celebrations. They held their Patriotic Concert at the Doster Memorial Community Center. The patriotic pieces were performed by the Prattville Pops and Community Chorus. This concert was one of a few events Prattville has had over the...
Editor’s Addition – The Prattville Fire Department posted this video. Great to watch! An epic sinking, indeed. Copy and paste link to your browser. – https://www.facebook.com/100069243368543/videos/pcb.369075032077273/293109722973107. Elmore/Autauga News. Monday was a hot and crazy day at Pratt Pool as multiple teams worked to win a much-coveted trophy...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is hosting their Independence Day Fireworks Show at the Phenix City Amphitheater. Admission is free and gates open at 5p.m. Show goers can enjoy the tonight’s fireworks from either side of the river. Anyone planning to attend tonight’s firework show from the...
GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Many people will gather tonight to celebrate the 4th of July, but at least one other gathering was held in protest of a recent Supreme Court decision. It’s been more than a week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, but today’s holiday provided a platform for at least 50 people here in Auburn.
Abortion rights advocates organized rallies in nine Alabama cities scheduled for the same time this morning to speak out against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. “The main message here today is that we’ve got a lot of upset people showing up on the 4th...
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Customers of Birmingham Water Works pay more for their water than most customers in the 10 largest cities in Alabama, based on a survey of water rates by the Lede. Only customers in Montgomery pay more.
Follow the page at https://www.facebook.com/PrattHistory. Today there will be a Patriotic Concert at the Doster Center at 3 p.m. Sunday is filled with activities in Prattville! Among them is the Prattville Lions Club Barbecue from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pratt Park Monday! Some of the best barbecue around will be available, and all proceeds benefit the community!
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has issued a statement after a series of three fatal shootings over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend. As Alabama News Network has reported, these were the people killed:. 67-year-old Rufus McCants, who was found with a gunshot wound on North Ripley Street from...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Over in Auburn, their Parks and Recreations is having their annual Independence Day celebration tonight. The free event started at 5 p.m. CT behind Duck Samford Stadium, where families can enjoy live music, giveaways, free inflatables, food vendors, and fireworks. Auburn University’s mascot Aubie will be...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery saw a rash of violence this Fourth of July weekend, including three homicides within 24 hours. Now the police department is speaking out about it. The three murders were all fatal shootings, with all three victims identified by police. Deagan Miller, 21, and Rufus McCants,...
The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16. The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.
The sunflower fields in Autaugaville opened their gates for the public and the flowers are in full bloom. The fields are open everyday from sunrise to sunset for the 10 days the sunflowers are in bloom. The Autaugaville sunflower fields have only been around since 2016 but have already become...
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Opelika. Just blocks from downtown Opelika on one of the city's most desirable streets in the beautiful Northside Historic District! Large porches! Gorgeous leaded glass front door w/side lights leads you into the great rm w/French doors to screened porch. Large original windows, original hardwood floors, picture rail, plantation shutters & other beautiful historic details can be found throughout! Great rm & dining rm each have coffered ceilings, wainscoting, original mantles/tile surrounds, w/large pocket doors separating them. Kitchen is a great sized space w/many possibilities including original pot belly stove! Two large bdrms downstairs along w/ample closets & shared bath complete w/claw foot tub. Neat little reading nook near the back door & full sized laundry w/washboard cast iron sink. Upstairs is a large bdrm w/walk in closet, small bdrm, full bath & huge bonus rm! Spacious backyard, attached carport & workshop! Too much to list! Metal roof is approx 10 years old. Sold strictly as is.
Photo Courtesy of The Miss Alabama Program. Birmingham, AL – This Miss Alabama program held their 100th Anniversary event Saturday evening at the Wright Center on the Samford University campus. The exciting week of competition culminated with Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, being crowned Miss Alabama 2022 and winning the $15,000 cash scholarship that comes with the title.
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation afrer a man was found dead Monday morning. Police were called to the 3300 block of Harris Street just before 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 45-year-old Alfredo Pantaleon, of Montgomery, with a fatal...
Recent rumblings online have had residents howling, so to speak, about coyotes in northern Opelika around the fairgrounds area. Some reports have had residents concerned for their own safety as well as that of their pets. And while the city acknowledges that there are coyotes living in the area, they don’t consider them to be a concern, so long as people take the proper precautions.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials say a man has been charged with setting a structure on fire. According to Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper, MFR Bureau of Investigations responded to the 2000 block of Oklahoma Street around 5:50 a.m. Saturday morning to determine the origin and cause of a structure fire. While on the scene, investigators conducted an interview with the occupant who admitted to setting the fire but did not give a reason.
