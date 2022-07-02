New community mural unveiled in downtown Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, a new community mural was unveiled in downtown Salina.

The new mural is called ‘Dream Cartographers’. It is on the new stage background that was moved to Santa Fe and Ash Street.

The new mural is based on ideas, likes, places, and more from over 100 citizens.

“By having that sense of ownership there is more care there is more pride and there is more benefit for everyone when the community is involved,” said Salina Arts and Humanities Director, Brad Anderson.

This project is a part of the $250 million in renovations to downtown Salina.

