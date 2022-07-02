ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

By Jeffrey Redfern, Daryl James
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Andy Smith
1d ago

If a government entity destroys someone’s personal property and they had no involvement in any crime the government should be charged with the repair or placement of that property.

18
Bad O Knows
2d ago

Texas Law Enforcement Agencies need to pay for their destruction of her home for Community relations if anything else

25
Guest
2d ago

The state should automatically pay for any damages ,that shouldn’t have to sue but I’m glad she won .

41
 

