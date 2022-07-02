Tulsa Zoo Reopens Wildlife Trek After Closing Due To Avian Flu

With intense heat in the forecast, many Tulsans are looking for ways to stay cool. On hot days, getting indoors is a must. For parents looking for something to do with kids on summer break, Discovery Lab fits the bill. Some kids tried to beat the heat Tuesday morning at...
While many people are off work enjoying Independence Day, the Hillcrest Burn Center is extra staffed and anticipates a long night. First responders would like to remind residents that fireworks are illegal within Tulsa City limits. They have a message for folks looking to legally light up the sky on Independence Day.
On a holiday that celebrates freedom, poodles Trina and Sherbert are finally experiencing it. The Tulsa SPCA is their temporary new home after they were rescued from a breeder in Pontotoc County last week. "The coats were so matted. It was just awful," said Mindy Tiner with the Tulsa SPCA....
Don’t tell Joss, but I went berry picking without him last Friday. He was at Discovery Lab camp, and it was going to be a slow day at work (holiday weekend!). So I went with a friend and her girls to Joe’s Farm in Bixby. I’ve seen them all over social media for the past couple of years, but hadn’t visited until just now.
Nowata is inviting families out for a fish fry and fireworks for Fourth of July!. The fish fry is from noon until 2 p.m. at Jack Gordon Park. You can buy fish, fries, slaw, hushpuppies and a drink, all for $10. There will also be other food options including pulled...
TULSA, Okla. — A new attraction is coming to one of the region’s largest city zoos. The Tulsa Zoo recently broke ground on the new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve. It will be one of the largest Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facilities of its kind in North America and allow Tulsa […]
OHP Water Unit B is reporting the deaths of two men after an incident that occured Sunday, July 3 on Copan Lake. The original incident had reported that Everett Vandonr, age 86, of Copan was pronounced dead at the scene while Travis Goodine, age 48, of Dewey was missing. After an extensive search of the lake, Goodine was found and pronounced dead by OHP.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa nonprofit StreetCats is celebrating a significant anniversary this year. The organization, celebrating 25 years, started in 1997 with one woman's love of cats. "I would say I've always been a cat lady," says StreetCats President Kathy Balsiger. "Too many cats and dogs, of course, have...
Tulsa firefighters had a busy weekend responding to the fires caused by July 4 celebrations. The number of house and grass fires skyrocketed this year compared to one year ago. Firefighters said there was no 'down time' this Independence Day. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said this is an example of why fireworks are not legal within city limits.
A woman who used to live in Tulsa captured video of an unwelcomed passenger that slithered into her car. Vicki Ruhl is a Missouri woman who still has family and friends in the Tulsa area. She was visiting some friends on a rural farm, and when she left, a snake slithered in.
TULSA, Okla. — A new set of four wheels will help drive the mission of the medical clinic at the Tulsa Day Center. The medical clinic at the Day Center has seen more than 1,000 patients this year. “We’re like a train station, or transitional station in that they...
CUSHING, Okla. — For those days when you just can’t decide... A video out of Cushing, Okla. is getting a lot of eyes on it after employees at a Braum’s took the careful steps to get all 31 flavors offered at their location onto one waffle cone.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crews are unloading fireworks Sunday afternoon at River West Festival Park for one of the biggest 4th of July displays in the state. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz shared what you need to know if you're attending Monday's Folds of Honor FreedomFest.
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday night while lighting fireworks in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 10:15 p.m. the boy was in the street lighting fireworks, near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard, when a car hit him.
The Folds of Honor Freedomfest kicks off near downtown Tulsa Monday evening as the largest show in the area. Organizers say an estimated 80-90,000 people are expected to come out for the 46th annual Freedomfest fireworks. The festivities at River West Park open at 6 pm this evening, although you can arrive at any point today to claim your spot for the 9:30 pm fireworks.
Travel to the city of Tulsa in Oklahoma, U.S., and experience the unique art deco architecture and ambiance. Its art deco landmarks are a testament to the city’s construction boom during the early 20th century. A notable example of an art deco building is the Italianate-style Philbrook Museum of Art. Visitors can visit this museum to enjoy an eclectic collection of art. Whether you enjoy modern art or classical works, Tulsa is a perfect place to spend a few days.
Owasso Child Nutrition will be serving breakfast and lunch for students at Owasso High School every day this week. Breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. everyday this week. It is not a grab and go event,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The big Porter Peach Festival is less than two weeks away. It brings 10 to 15,000 people to the tiny town every year. This year, the town's orchard faced a major set-back after they had a big hail storm in May. In just a few...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a missing and endangered man. Police are looking for 43-year-old Cory James Couling. Couling is a white man with a tattoo of a court jester on one of his ankles. Couling is diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was reported missing on Sunday...
