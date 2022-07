On June 21, Iredell County Animal Services put out a “plea for help” to the community asking for assistance in clearing the shelter. This was all in an effort to make room for other homeless animals needing to enter our doors. In order to expedite this process, adoption fees were waived through the end of June on all adoptable animals being housed at the shelter, located at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO