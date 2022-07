A lifeguard in Long Island was bitten by a shark during a training exercise, according to local officials. Zach Gallo was training with other lifeguards and acting in the role of a drowning victim when a shark bit him on the chest and hand. The attack happened around 10.15am at Smith Point Beach, prompting the suspension of swimming at that beach as well as Cupsogue Beach. County Executive Steve Bellone told Fox 5 New York that Mr Gallo had received stitches and was recovering in "very good spirits." "If you're going to have an encounter with a shark this...

