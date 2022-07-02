ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Pet Friendly Hotels in Fort Myers Beach Florida

By TravelNowSmart
travelnowsmart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a pet-friendly hotel, Fort Myers Beach is a great place to stay. There are several hotels, no matter what your budget. You can stay in a cozy motel or a luxurious beachfront villa, and even bring your pup along for the vacation. Read on to learn more...

travelnowsmart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

The wonders of Sanibel Island

Sanibel Island is a 33.16-mile island, but it has much to offer. There are fantastic restaurants, sandy beaches and much more. You could spend the day on one of the many beaches and splash around in the water, or relax on the sand. Many restaurateurs would love to have you...
SANIBEL, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Beautiful Fort Myers Beach Vacation Rentals

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Florida is awash with beautiful towns surrounded by even more beautiful beaches. With wonderful weather and ample coastline across the board, it can be difficult to choose the right destination for your beach vacation. Amongst the many contenders, Fort Myers Beach stands out as a superb destination for a Florida vacation. It has a lot going for it, much more than just the warm and pacific waters of the Gulf.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Photo exhibit at Naples Depot Museum, more

The comedian performs July 8-10 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 8; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Naples Pride Festival. From 11...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
L. Cane

Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Travel Trailers#Beach Bar#Hampton Inn Suites#Private Beach#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do
coastalbreezenews.com

CITY OF MARCO ISLAND TO HOST FIREWORKS SHOW TO CELEBRATE 4TH OF JULY

The City of Marco Island is looking forward to celebrating Independence Day with residents and visitors. The following is important information from the City:. • Fireworks: The City is hosting a fireworks display on July 4th at 9:00pm. Fireworks will launch from a barge situated off the coast between Tigertail Beach and South Beach. We are grateful to local donors including the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, the Marco Island Civic Association, and Marco Island Lion’s Club.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Study: Collier County has Florida’s most generous residents

Collier County is top-ranked among Florida’s 67 counties when it comes to the generosity of its residents, according to a study from SmartAsset. The study measured how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income as well as the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations. Collier residents donated 3.14% of their income and 12.94% of residents’ tax returns itemized charitable donations. Martin, Palm Beach, Monroe and St. Johns counties rounded out the top five.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fifth Third Bank plans to increase its presence in rapidly growing SWFL

As the Southwest Florida market experiences tremendous population growth, Fifth Third Bank plans to keep pace and shift its presence here as it evolves to meet local needs. “What’s happening, and the reason why you see us building branches here is we have essentially been thinning out our branch networks in legacy markets to match the density that’s supported by the population and by our customer needs and, then, redeploying the expense associated with that to add brick and mortar to markets like Southwest Florida, where we have a strong initial presence but where there’s more of the market for us to continue to grow into,” said Tim Spence, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Air carter company extends lease, hires 12 people to handle growth

Naples-based air-service charter company Elite Jets has added a dozen new team members, including seven pilots, to its workforce as it responds to increased demand from affluent business and leisure travelers. The company also recently announced it has extended its lease with the Naples Airport Authority to continue operating its luxury charter service through 2050.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FWC warning against boating under the influence this holiday weekend

Many boaters are taking to the water for the holiday weekend, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to ensure you’re staying safe. FWC will be out on patrol as part of their Operation Dry Water. An initiative to ensure boaters are driving sober because drunk driving doesn’t just happen on the road.
FORT MYERS, FL
tinyhousetalk.com

Cabin with 5 Acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000

This is a tiny cabin with 5 acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000. 5 acres with 407′ frontage to Charlie Creek with electricity, a working well, and high speed internet via satellite. Don’t miss other interesting tiny homes and cabins like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter...
ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL
TheHorse.com

Florida Gelding Positive for Strangles

A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape’s BOOM! Southwest Florida’s largest July 4th event

The Fourth of July holds special memories for most. Gathering in the backyard while the smell of the grill wafts through the air. Gazing into the night sky in awe, as colorful bursts illuminate above. Tossing the ball around and going for a swim. Many of America’s favorite pastimes are...
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy