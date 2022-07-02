Pet Friendly Hotels in Fort Myers Beach Florida

As the Southwest Florida market experiences tremendous population growth, Fifth Third Bank plans to keep pace and shift its presence here as it evolves to meet local needs. “What’s happening, and the reason why you see us building branches here is we have essentially been thinning out our branch networks in legacy markets to match the density that’s supported by the population and by our customer needs and, then, redeploying the expense associated with that to add brick and mortar to markets like Southwest Florida, where we have a strong initial presence but where there’s more of the market for us to continue to grow into,” said Tim Spence, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank.

