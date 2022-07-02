Michele Calvelage and David Paul Wittler

LIMA — State Treasurer Robert Sprague honored the West Ohio Community Action Partnership with the Compass Award. According to the press release, “this monthly recognition program commends organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy education and empowerment.”. WOCAP is...
ST. MARYS — The iconic “crown jewel of downtown St. Marys” has been receiving some much-needed renovations ahead of the city’s upcoming bicentennial celebration in 2023. On Wednesday, the group behind the project proudly displayed its progress as several lawmakers came to town. Friends of the...
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Ashton Crook for a live performance of contemporary Christian music starting at 7 p.m. July 23 at the Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Admission to the event is free.
Glen and Ione Gorrell are celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary with an open house from 1 – 5 p.m. On July 9th at Pathway Christian Church, 12732 Spencerville Rd., Harlan, IN. The couple has 5 children; Rodney (Cindy), Pam (Kevin) Hirsch both of Fort Wayne, Brent (Connie) of Sweetser,...
WAPAKONETA — The 2022 Summer Moon Festival will feature live music, games, a fishing tournament, a fun run, and much more starting at 8 a.m. July 12 and running through July 17. Tuesday’s lineup includes the festival kickoff event. On Wednesday, senior bingo will be held at the Eagles...
LIFEWISE ACADEMY BRYAN … Jack Brace is the first Director for this great new addition for public school students in Bryan, Ohio. Brace is excited about getting started this fall. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) In 1952 the Supreme Court ruled that public school ...
2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Saturday. 700 block of South Main Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a fight Saturday. Oak Creek Lane and South Kemp Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of shots fired Saturday....
BLUFFTON — “Watercolor Workshop: Sailboat” will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. July 21 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Local artist Jeanne Beutler will teach on the lower level of the library. Walk away with a self-created watercolor piece of art, complete with a mat.
WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Agriculture is seeking public comment on a potential combination of two beef cattle sites into one facility in Auglaize County. Phillips Farms III is an existing beef facility that consists of two different sites, with the “Dennis Home” site located at 11002 Buckland Holden Road, Wapakoneta, and the “Valgene Home” site located at 11721 Buckland Holden Road, Wapakoneta. Both sites are situated in Logan Township and in the Auglaize River watershed.
WAPAKONETA — An off-duty Lima police officer arrested in Wapakoneta last month for allegedly interfering with first responders who were attempting to give medical aid to an unidentified woman has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will have his case presented to an Auglaize County grand jury.
WAPAKONETA — The Steinke family, of Wapakoneta, headed out West for a memorable railroad trip across the great expanse. Being aboard the Amtrak train that tragically struck a dump truck Monday, killing four people near Mendon, Missouri, isn’t what the family will remember most, though. They’ll remember the kindness of strangers during a time of need.
LIMA — Tom Berger, Director of Homeland Security, has issued an ozone alert for Allen County on July 6. An ozone alert issues a warning to those within the county that there is an excessive amount of ozone pollution. The alert will begin at 8 a.m. and ends at...
Fair season is just around the corner! Prepare yourself for funnel cakes, corndogs, concerts, demolition derbies, rodeos, tractor pulls and many adorable farm animals. Here’s our guide to fair season throughout the Miami Valley:. COST: Daily admission is $10 per person. Season passes are $30. Daily ride armbands are...
Susan Manchester is my choice for the State representative of Ohio’s 84th District. She has experience in the statehouse, serving as a representative since 2017, and now is a candidate for our representative in the 84th district, which now includes Allen County. She understands how government works, having worked...
CELINA — The Taste of Celina Block Party & Car Show will feature a number of restaurants starting at 5 p.m. Friday at multiple restaurants in Celina. Featured restaurants will include The Anchor, The James Watson House, Sidecar, Friendly Markets, Speakeasy Steak & Ale House C-Town Wings, Fritz’s Hog Wild BBQ, Celina Manor Cafe, Bella’s Italian Grille, and Brew Nation.
Farmer Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle multiple injury crash in Farmer Township, Defiance County on Ridenour Road at Scott Road. The crash occurred on July 3, 2022 at approximately 11:11 P.M. A 2018 Ford Fusion was southbound on Ridenour...
LIMA — A fire destroyed a minivan Monday in Lima, the cause of which has yet to be determined. According to the Lima Fire Department, at 3:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. They arrived to find a Pontiac minivan fully engulfed in flames.
The anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence is a time of great celebration. It is also a time of reflecting on where we have been and where we are going. The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, one of the largest independent research organizations in the country, conducted a poll of 1,053 individuals from June 23-27. Their findings suggested that many Americans are concerned with the direction the country is headed.
WEST LIBERTY – August marks the 125th anniversary of the discovery of Ohio Caverns, the popular destination in Champaign County that has offered visitors a chance to explore over two miles of underground passageways for generations. The unexpected discovery occurred in August 1897, when Robert Noffsinger, a 17-year-old farmhand,...
CELINA — The World’s Longest Yard Sale (also known as the 127 Corridor Sale) will run Aug. 4 through Aug. 7. This yard sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127, starting in Addison, Michigan and ending in Gadsden, Alabama. Area communities along this highway include Celina and Van Wert.
