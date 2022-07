This Virtual Author Visit will be projected onto the screen in the Library Program Room. This program will be "Zoom with Tammi Sauer: Books Take People on Adventures." She is the author of numerous picture books, including Wordy Birdy, Cowboy Camp, Chicken Dance, Nugget & Fang, and Mary Had a Little Glam. In addition to winning awards, Tammi’s books have gone on to do great things: Chicken Dance: The Musical is currently on a national tour, and Your Alien, an NPR Best Book of 2015, has been published in Italian, Spanish, Korean, and French. Tammi and her family live in Edmond, Oklahoma. Visit Tammi online at tammisauer.com and follow her on Twitter at @SauerTammi. This program is for younger elementary grades. No registration needed.

