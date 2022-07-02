ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-pilot dies, pilot hurt in Metro East plane crash

By Stephanie Rothman, Joey Schneider
FOX 2
 3 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person has died and a pilot is fighting for their life after a plane crash Saturday morning in the Metro East.

The crash happened Saturday morning near the St Louis Metro-East/ Shafer Field Airport in St. Jacob. The plane crashed on Keck Road and Illinois Route 4 around 11:30 a.m.

Police say Robert L. Binger, 60, from Lake City, Florida, died in the crash. The pilot, a 39-year-old man from Edwardsville, is currently being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a single-engine plane took off from the airport and the pilot planned on some touch-and-go landing maneuvers. Witnesses told authorities the engine sputtered and the plane quickly lost altitude before it crashed.

Neither of the victims have been identified. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Madison County residents are shocked after the plane crashed.

“Over the years, especially with two kids, the highlight is kind of seeing the planes come in and out [of the airport],” said neighbor Jackie Boeshama. “We’ve always been in awe of that and liked it, but to hear the way the crash happened is kind of a tragedy and never experienced that so close to home.”

The National Transportation Safety Board responded to the crash, along with first responders from Madison County, St. Jacob and Illinois State Police.

A viewer who asked FOX2 not to be identified shared videos and photos of law enforcement response at the scene, including the following photos below.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.

