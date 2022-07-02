ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The clinically relevant CYP2C8*3 and CYP2C9*2 haplotype is inherited from Neandertals

By Sigrid HaeggstrÃ¶m
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenetic variation in genes encoding cytochrome P450 enzymes influences the metabolism of drugs and endogenous compounds. The locus containing the cytochrome genes CYP2C8 and CYP2C9 on chromosome 10 exhibits linkage disequilibrium between the CYP2C8*3 and CYP2C9*2 alleles, forming a haplotype of ~300 kilobases. This haplotype is associated with altered metabolism of...

www.nature.com

