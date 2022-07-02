iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might be the most expensive iPhones ever

The iPhone 13 kept in place the pricing structure of its predecessor, even though the world was dealing with rising prices for most goods and services. But Apple will react to the growing inflation this year with a price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s what a couple of rumors claimed earlier this year. And now there’s a new report out indicating that price hikes are inevitable for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak

A leaker posted the purported specs sheet for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on Twitter. The hardware is mostly in line with expectations, although there might be a few mistakes in the following list. But the price estimates are in line with previous rumors:

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will deliver the same core specs. We’re looking at the same A16 Bionic processor, four storage options from 128GB through 1TB, an always-on 120Hz OLED display, and a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. The smaller model will feature a 6.1-inch screen and a 3,200 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a 6.7-inch display and a 4,323 mAh battery.

The leaker’s claim that the phones will feature 8GB of RAM seems dubious at this time. Almost all other reports say the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6GB of RAM.

That said, the leaker says the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099. That’s $100 more expensive than last year. Consequently, the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max’s price will be $1,199. Again, we’re looking at a price hike of $100.

That would likely make the iPhone 14 Pro Max the most expensive iPhone in history. The top memory tier could top out at a whopping $1,699.

iPhone 14 Pro render: Apple’s new display design. Image source: Front Page Tech

How much will the iPhone 14 cost?

These pricing details are in line with a January report from LeaksApplePro. Separately, Mark Gurman penned an article earlier this year where he said the iPhone 14 Plus/Max will be at least $200 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That translated into a starting price of at least $1,099 for the new Pro Max model. The implication was that Apple could go higher than before.

That Apple is adapting to the effects of high inflation isn’t surprising. But Apple will try to justify the price hike. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the best possible iPhone 14 models to buy this year. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max will be equivalents of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But they’ll lack a rear-facing telephoto lens.

The same TheGalox_ posted specs for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max. According to him, the iPhone 14 will start at $799, while the 6.7-inch model will cost $899.

Overall, Apple will be raising the iPhone’s average price with the introduction of the cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus/Max that will replace the mini size. That’s because the cheapest new iPhone in Apple lineup will be the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. Previous price leaks say the handset will cost $799, just like its predecessors. But the 6.7-inch will start at $899, replacing the mini’s $699 price point.

None of this is official, however. And Apple will not confirm prices sooner than mid-September when it’ll host the iPhone 14 launch event.

