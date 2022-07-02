ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might be the most expensive iPhones ever

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCe0Q_0gTCfTJA00

The iPhone 13 kept in place the pricing structure of its predecessor, even though the world was dealing with rising prices for most goods and services. But Apple will react to the growing inflation this year with a price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s what a couple of rumors claimed earlier this year. And now there’s a new report out indicating that price hikes are inevitable for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak

A leaker posted the purported specs sheet for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on Twitter. The hardware is mostly in line with expectations, although there might be a few mistakes in the following list. But the price estimates are in line with previous rumors:

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will deliver the same core specs. We’re looking at the same A16 Bionic processor, four storage options from 128GB through 1TB, an always-on 120Hz OLED display, and a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. The smaller model will feature a 6.1-inch screen and a 3,200 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a 6.7-inch display and a 4,323 mAh battery.

The leaker’s claim that the phones will feature 8GB of RAM seems dubious at this time. Almost all other reports say the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6GB of RAM.

That said, the leaker says the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099. That’s $100 more expensive than last year. Consequently, the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max’s price will be $1,199. Again, we’re looking at a price hike of $100.

That would likely make the iPhone 14 Pro Max the most expensive iPhone in history. The top memory tier could top out at a whopping $1,699.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vKBN_0gTCfTJA00
iPhone 14 Pro render: Apple’s new display design. Image source: Front Page Tech

How much will the iPhone 14 cost?

These pricing details are in line with a January report from LeaksApplePro. Separately, Mark Gurman penned an article earlier this year where he said the iPhone 14 Plus/Max will be at least $200 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That translated into a starting price of at least $1,099 for the new Pro Max model. The implication was that Apple could go higher than before.

That Apple is adapting to the effects of high inflation isn’t surprising. But Apple will try to justify the price hike. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the best possible iPhone 14 models to buy this year. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max will be equivalents of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But they’ll lack a rear-facing telephoto lens.

The same TheGalox_ posted specs for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max. According to him, the iPhone 14 will start at $799, while the 6.7-inch model will cost $899.

Overall, Apple will be raising the iPhone’s average price with the introduction of the cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus/Max that will replace the mini size. That’s because the cheapest new iPhone in Apple lineup will be the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. Previous price leaks say the handset will cost $799, just like its predecessors. But the 6.7-inch will start at $899, replacing the mini’s $699 price point.

None of this is official, however. And Apple will not confirm prices sooner than mid-September when it’ll host the iPhone 14 launch event.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 1

Related
Android Police

Apple is still mad at Samsung for having the audacity to also make rectangular smartphones

The big feud between Apple and Samsung seems like an old hat these days, and you would think that the companies have long left behind their differences. But it looks like some Apple employees are still holding a grudge against Samsung for its supposed copycat tendencies of old. In a Washington Post retrospective on 15 years of the iPhone, Apple marketing director Greg Joswiak said that Samsung “created a poor copy” of the iPhone, ripping off the company’s technology.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Kuo: Cheaper iPhones will no longer feature the latest Apple chips

The iPhone 14 will be the first series to introduce Apple’s new policy for non-Pro and Pro devices. Almost every rumor out there claims the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature new designs and the best possible hardware, including the latest A16 Bionic chip. The cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max will feature the A15 Bionic processor that powered the iPhone 13 Pro models.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

M2 MacBook Air release date reportedly set for July 15th, preorders next week

Apple unveiled the M2 MacBook Air at WWDC 2022 a few weeks ago, revealing almost everything about the redesigned laptop. Apple demoed the new design and the notched display, and went through all the specs, including a brand new M2 System-on-Chip (SoC). We also learned prices for the new M2 MacBook Air, but Apple did not reveal the detail many buyers wanted: The release date.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphones#Face Id#Smart Phone#Ios
BGR.com

Apple exec calls Samsung annoying for copying the iPhone so blatantly

The original iPhone launched 15 years ago, on June 29th, 2007, revolutionizing the industry. Other companies in the business had two choices: copy the iPhone, or stick with what they were doing. Google immediately saw the genius behind the iPhone and overhauled Android so that it was more like the iPhone instead of a BlackBerry clone. But it was Samsung that really made the most of the iPhone in the years that followed, copying everything about that original iPhone.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Apple Watch Series 8 may be able to detect if you have a fever

The next Apple Watch will reportedly include a body temperature sensor that will warn you when you’re coming down with a fever, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Series 8 won’t provide an exact reading, but it could send a notification that prompts you to see a doctor or use a dedicated thermometer.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 might come in an even bigger size

The Apple Watch Series 8 appeared in several reports in the past few weeks, which detailed some of the wearable’s new features. The device will reportedly feature the same chip as the Series 7 and Series 6 models, but it’ll pack at least one additional sensor, which will be able to tell whether you have a fever. The Apple Watch Series 8 should also come in three options, including a new rugged option targeting athletes and sports enthusiasts. But the most recent Apple Watch Series 8 leak is also the most puzzling, as an insider claims the device will bring over a brand new display size.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Why Apple's iPhone 14 Won't Have an Upgraded Chip

For the first time since Apple, Inc. AAPL began designing in-house chips, it won't be upgrading the chip inside its flagship product – the iPhone, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his weekly Power-on newsletter. Apple has released five Mac chips, such as the M1 and M2, in the past...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

HTC's bizarre Android hardware strategy has culminated in a tablet no one asked for

HTC may mostly be out of the Android business. It instead focuses mostly on its virtual reality hardware and establishing the metaverse-like “Viveverse” surrounding it. HTC is still releasing a new Android device every once in a while, be it last year’s Desire 21 Pro or last month’s Desire 22 Pro. Now, the company has revealed another device. It’s a tablet called the HTC A101, and it’s running Android 11 in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 15 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 15 might still be far out in the future, but with Apple preparing for big changes, we are already seeing substantial leaks and rumors about the 15 series. So what will be new in the iPhone 15 and when is it coming? Well, the timing is the same as always! The iPhone 15 family is due in the fall of 2023, and we expect to see four models, very similar in look and feel to the previous generation, but with some important changes on the inside.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status

The more control that social media platforms give us over our accounts, the better. For as much data as we hand over when we create said accounts, it’s the least the companies can do in return. That’s why we were excited to learn that WhatsApp is seemingly working on a new feature that will allow users to hide their online status.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iOS 15.6 beta 4 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 4 now available to developers

Apple rolled out iOS 15.6 beta 4 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 4 on Tuesday, June 28th. With the first iOS 16 developer beta arriving during WWDC 2022, we expect iOS 15.6 to be the last significant update for iOS 15. There shouldn’t be any notable new features or changes in iOS 15.6. Rather, we expect to see minor bug fixes and improvements.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

EU antitrust laws might force Apple to allow third-party app stores on iPhone

Apple has never allowed third-party app stores on iPhone or iPad, and the company has had to fight against increasing pressure to do so. The battle over Fortnite, one that Apple largely won, is one such example. Other examples are the new laws in Korea and the Netherlands forcing Apple to allow third-party payment systems for apps or specific apps, respectively.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Plus might be the name of Apple’s brand new 6.7-inch iPhone

Apple will release four iPhone models this year, just like it did with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. However, the iPhone 14 will bring a significant change when it comes to sizes. The 5.4-inch mini option is out of the picture, with Apple going for a larger 6.7-inch size to replace it. We’ve often referred to the 6.7-inch iPhone model as the iPhone 14 Max, which will be the cheaper equivalent of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But we also saw iPhone 14 Plus thrown around in more recent reports.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

329K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy