Why Knights of the Old Republic Should be a Trilogy

When it hit theaters last December, Steven Spielberg’s hotly anticipated remake of West Side Story, like In the Heights before it, came and went with a wet thud. Maybe it was the ongoing pandemic, which we were finally, stutteringly coming out of. Maybe it was that audiences had gotten used to seeing the latest movies from the comfort of their homes over the preceding year (in some cases, day-and-date with the films’ theatrical releases), which didn’t leave much incentive for slowly emerging audiences to take a chance on the film in theaters. Or maybe a remake of a sixty-year-old musical – even one made from our greatest living director, authentically cast by an exciting new roster of emerging talent – was just too out of step with the current zeitgeist to make its money back at the box office. Despite rave reviews from critics (and those few who audience members who actually stepped out to watch it themselves), it made back a mere fraction of its budget and slunk out of theaters without much of a fuss.

