Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

By Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury.

The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter Villa Apartments. She told the officer the suspect vehicle was about to leave the complex, but was stopped.

The officer said the victim walked in front of the vehicle and the vehicle moved forward. The vehicle hit the victim and continued east on Washington Avenue according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

The release said the victim’s boyfriend witnessed the incident. The witness and the victim got in his car and followed the suspect according to police.

A police spokesperson said the witness pulled up to the suspect and recorded their interaction. The witness told police that he told the suspect to pull over.

The officer on the scene said the suspect told the witness he would not pull over and he continued on his way. The witness and victim said they returned to her address and waited for EPD, Evansville Fire Department and American Medical Response.

Emergency personnel made notes of black scuff marks on the victim’s feet and the victim complained of pain to her right foot.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

