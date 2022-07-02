ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets’ Jacob deGrom to make first rehab start

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Jacob deGrom will be pitching in a game again.

The Mets ace will begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Port St. Lucie on Sunday, the Mets said Saturday, the largest step yet in his quest back to a major league mound.

DeGrom has not pitched with the Mets since July 7, 2021. He was shut down in spring training, on April 1, with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He began throwing again in May and has been building up since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiSFx_0gTCfBfK00
Jacob deGrom
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“He’s hit every benchmark,” manager Buck Showalter said before the Mets hosted the Rangers. “We’ll see how he does on Sunday. … We’ll go outing to outing and see how he feels the next day.”

Max Scherzer is set to return Tuesday , and the Mets can envision having both their aces back.

Showalter said deGrom is on schedule.

“Exactly what (the doctors) set up has been what Jake has needed,” Showalter said.

