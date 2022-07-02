ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: Cleveland the pick vs. Nestor Cortes

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XfHb_0gTCf7Df00

Two down, one to go. James Harden. Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving. There hasn’t been a trio this comically embarrassing since Moe, Larry and Curly.

Nasty! Nestor Cortes (6-3, 2.51) pitches in Cleveland.

The Nasty Yank has been downright pleasant lately. He has allowed a generous seven runs over his last 9 ¹/₃ innings and eight over his last 8 ²/₃ on the road.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Cleveland counters with Tristan McKenzie (4-6, 4.03). The Brooklyn-born McKenzie, never nasty, can use a bit more snarl after he allowed 13 runs over his last 10 ¹/₃ innings.

Tough beating the longball Yankees in a slugfest, but the Brooklyn-born, never-nasty Stitches will take Tristan and the GuarIndians for 10 units.

Winner! Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered, Vlad Guerrerro Jr. had three RBIs, Jose Berrios outpitched Corey Kluber and the Jays rolled over the Rays, 9-2. Win has us at a season high +1,572 tomhenkes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy