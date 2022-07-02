Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: Cleveland the pick vs. Nestor Cortes

Two down, one to go. James Harden. Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving. There hasn’t been a trio this comically embarrassing since Moe, Larry and Curly.

Nasty! Nestor Cortes (6-3, 2.51) pitches in Cleveland.

The Nasty Yank has been downright pleasant lately. He has allowed a generous seven runs over his last 9 ¹/₃ innings and eight over his last 8 ²/₃ on the road.

Cleveland counters with Tristan McKenzie (4-6, 4.03). The Brooklyn-born McKenzie, never nasty, can use a bit more snarl after he allowed 13 runs over his last 10 ¹/₃ innings.

Tough beating the longball Yankees in a slugfest, but the Brooklyn-born, never-nasty Stitches will take Tristan and the GuarIndians for 10 units.

Winner! Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered, Vlad Guerrerro Jr. had three RBIs, Jose Berrios outpitched Corey Kluber and the Jays rolled over the Rays, 9-2. Win has us at a season high +1,572 tomhenkes.