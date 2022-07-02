ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devastating landslide buries hundreds of homes in northern Peru

By Angela Barbuti
New York Post
 3 days ago

A landslide in northern Peru buried hundreds of buildings and is believed to have killed at least one, according to reports.

Harrowing video captured the collapse of the hillside above the village in the region of Chavin de Huantar on Thursday evening.

In footage obtained by the BBC, a massive cloud of dust engulfs the homes after the hillside crumbles, while screams are heard in the background.

A view of the landslide zone, in the district of Chavin de Huantar, Peru on July 1, 2022.
Carlos Enrique Sarmiento/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A landslide in northern Peru buried hundreds of buildings.
Newswire

Images published in The Mirror show villagers running for their lives amid the destruction.

Peruivan Defense Minister Jose Luis Gavidia said one elderly man who was unable to escape the river of rocks and soil was believed killed, the Mirror reported.

At least 200 homes were buried by the huge debris field. A regional rescue team was searching for people caught in the landslide and helping to evacuate the rest of the town.

The landslide is believed to have killed at least one, according to reports.
Carlos Enrique Sarmiento/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
At least 200 homes were buried by the huge debris field.
Carlos Enrique Sarmiento/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The regional emergency agency had warned earlier this week about the danger after a slide had started on June 21.

With Post Wires

