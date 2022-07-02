ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver, AL

City of Weaver in the Process of Obtaining Ownership of Well

 3 days ago

July 2, 2022

Lee Evancho

Weaver, AL – On June 30th the Calhoun County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with the City of Weaver to purchase the main city well next to the Weaver High School from the board. The well, located on a 25*25 lot, had previously been leased to the city of Weaver for a 50 year term. This lease expired two years ago, but neither party realized it. The city of Weaver applied and was approved for a grant to cover much needed upgrades to the well, but the funds cannot be released without established ownership. Mayor Wayne Willis spoke to the Calhoun Journal and stated how much he appreciated the County Board of Education working with the city. "We have always valued the relationship with the BOE and hope to have all the necessary agreements signed within a month." He also explained that funds from the grant will be used for a generator and an upgrade to the pump itself.

