South Padre Island, TX

Drivers head to South Padre Island for holiday weekend despite high gas prices

By Tylisa Hampton
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Despite the soaring prices at the pump, many drivers continue to head to South Padre Island (SPI) Friday for the Fourth of July weekend.

Statewide Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said the gas prices are not keeping drivers at home.

“We will see more people traveling by automobile in Texas than we’ve seen before or at least what we have recorded,” said Armbruster.

It was just last year, that SPI Conventions and Visitors Bureau Communications Manager Teresa Rodriguez explained how SPI proved they were a destination spot for many having a record-breaking number of visitors.

“The number of crossings on the causeway was 9.1 million,” said Rodriguez.

This led SPI to break records for hotel occupancy tax revenue making, “12.6 million dollars.”

Rodriguez said tourism is the main industry on the island and that’s what helps grow the community. This is why she is happy the gas prices aren’t keeping visitors away.

“Helping the infrastructure by providing better streets and services for our visitors,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez hopes this indicates a sign that 2022 will be another record-breaking year.

Armbruster also said because a large number of people are driving this holiday weekend people should check their tires before hitting the road.

