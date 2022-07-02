ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One critically injured after wrong-way crash, police chase

By Mike Coutee
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said one person is in critical condition following an overnight wrong-way crash that led to a police chase.

Officers responded to 11th and Grand Boulevard on a disturbance call and a white Fiat 500 with two people inside left the scene at a high rate of speed. Police say they were informed that the vehicle almost ran over a pedestrian and a person was armed with a gun.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over for a car check, but the Fiat did not stop.

Police began to pursue the vehicle but later terminated the chase when the vehicle entered I-70 westbound traveling in the wrong direction from 13th and Charlotte.

As the vehicle continued to travel eastbound in the westbound lanes, in the area of I-70 and Benton, the vehicle collided with a gold Toyota Solara, then slid into the guardrail.

The driver of the Fiat was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Fiat was also transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing to include possible impairment by the driver of the Fiat.

