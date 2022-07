LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds and unarmed, surrounded by five law enforcement officers and a K-9. But to subdue and arrest Alejandro Clarke Jr. in Hardin County last spring, officers said they had to hit him repeatedly — with a baton, their fists, boots, knees, elbows and flashlights — tase him four times and sic a K-9 on him three times.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO