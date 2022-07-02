ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

Ghost Hunting at the Old Hospital on College Hill

By Shayla Klein
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders react to opioid verdict

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mayor of Huntington is expressing outrage over a federal court decision in a major opioid lawsuit, and “disappointment” doesn’t even begin to describe the reaction of Mayor Steve Williams. The City of Huntington and Cabell County will not be receiving the billions of dollars they sought from three major drug […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Summer activity: West Virginia waterfall chasing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail. The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Speed limits reduced around Marshall for pedestrian safety

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is working to make the streets around campus safer for pedestrians. According to officials with the university, a temporary order from West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston issued a temporary order to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph on th 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue between […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Traffic Around Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a deadly accident involving a pedestrian near Marshall University’s campus, the University and leaders with the city of Huntington are making changes to enhance pedestrian and student safety. West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston has issued a temporary order reducing the speed...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamson, WV
State
Kentucky State
Williamson, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Mountain State Spotlight

Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments

Huntington and Cabell County wanted the giant companies held responsible for the effect of the opioid crisis under the state’s “public nuisance” law. The judge ruled in favor of the companies. Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Threat temporarily closes community college

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - BridgeValley Community & Technical College’s (BVCTC) campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery were evacuated and closed Tuesday after a bomb threat, school officials said. They said the threat was made just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A building on the South Charleston campus was cleared...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 bodies found in abandoned Charleston home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are at the scene investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home on Tuesday morning. The home is located on Huron Terrace in Charleston. There is no word yet on how long the people had been deceased in the home, and their identities have not yet been determined. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torn Down#Native American#Irish
WDTV

West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ. Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

FEMA denies emergency funding for West Virginia flood damage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding. Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties was not enough to warrant federal funding. The […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Decision reached in major Huntington opioid lawsuit

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A decision in a major opioid lawsuit involving the City of Huntington has been reached. The City of Huntington and Cabell County will not receive the billions of dollars they sought from three major drug distributors. Both the city and county have sued Cardinal Health, Amerisource Berge and McKesson — alleging […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $437,989 […]
REAL ESTATE
WVNS

Motorcycle accident on Rt. 460 towards Tazewell, VA

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from Bluefield-Tazewell Fire Dept., a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle has been reported along Rt. 460 heading towards Tazewell, VA. A motorcyclist and a single vehicle have been reported to cause an accident leading to the motorcyclist being transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. No other reported injuries […]
TAZEWELL, VA
Metro News

PHOTO GALLERY: West Virginians remember a hero

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of people, including state and local leaders, paid their respects to Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams” as he lied in state at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston. Williams died June 29 at the age of 98. A public viewing...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

New program maps out scenic drives for tourists in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Start your engine and cue “Country Roads." Motorists looking for a scenic drive to explore West Virginia now have maps to follow. Capitol Circle is the newest addition to the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a partnership between the state’s tourism and transportation departments to showcase the natural beauty of the Mountain State.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two bodies found in abandoned home in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said Charleston police are investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said the deaths don’t appear to be suspicious and could be the result of a possible overdose. Metro 911 said the incident...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: BridgeValley campuses cleared after bomb threat

UPDATE (July 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m.): BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) has spoken after the South Charleston and Montgomery campuses were evacuated due to a bomb threat. BVCTC says that around 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Metro 911 notified the community college about the bomb threat. BVCTC Police Department and South Charleston Police Department […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
wchstv.com

Rick Springfield headlines Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Day Four

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Day four of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta continued the momentum of the weekend, and brought a big name to the capitol city on the music stage. Kanawha Boulevard was rocking Sunday night, with performances by Matt Mullins and the Bring Downs, '80s cover band...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy