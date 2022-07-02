Ghost Hunting at the Old Hospital on College Hill

Related
West Virginia leaders react to opioid verdict
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mayor of Huntington is expressing outrage over a federal court decision in a major opioid lawsuit, and “disappointment” doesn’t even begin to describe the reaction of Mayor Steve Williams. The City of Huntington and Cabell County will not be receiving the billions of dollars they sought from three major drug […]
Summer activity: West Virginia waterfall chasing
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail. The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.
Speed limits reduced around Marshall for pedestrian safety
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is working to make the streets around campus safer for pedestrians. According to officials with the university, a temporary order from West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston issued a temporary order to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph on th 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue between […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Traffic Around Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a deadly accident involving a pedestrian near Marshall University’s campus, the University and leaders with the city of Huntington are making changes to enhance pedestrian and student safety. West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston has issued a temporary order reducing the speed...
Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments
Huntington and Cabell County wanted the giant companies held responsible for the effect of the opioid crisis under the state’s “public nuisance” law. The judge ruled in favor of the companies. Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Metro News
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta turnout ‘beyond our wildest expectations,’ event official says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As vendors and organizers of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta continue to tear down from the five-day festival that ended Monday, leaders of the event are calling its return a ‘wild success.’. The Regatta was held from Thursday, June 30 to Monday, July 4 along the...
WSAZ
Threat temporarily closes community college
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - BridgeValley Community & Technical College’s (BVCTC) campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery were evacuated and closed Tuesday after a bomb threat, school officials said. They said the threat was made just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A building on the South Charleston campus was cleared...
2 bodies found in abandoned Charleston home
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are at the scene investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home on Tuesday morning. The home is located on Huron Terrace in Charleston. There is no word yet on how long the people had been deceased in the home, and their identities have not yet been determined. This […]
Planning already underway for 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
The 2022 re-boot of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is officially a memory but organizers are already looking ahead to next year. Charleston's Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said it will be around two weeks before they know the true economic impact.
WDTV
West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ. Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.
FEMA denies emergency funding for West Virginia flood damage
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding. Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties was not enough to warrant federal funding. The […]
Decision reached in major Huntington opioid lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A decision in a major opioid lawsuit involving the City of Huntington has been reached. The City of Huntington and Cabell County will not receive the billions of dollars they sought from three major drug distributors. Both the city and county have sued Cardinal Health, Amerisource Berge and McKesson — alleging […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $437,989 […]
Motorcycle accident on Rt. 460 towards Tazewell, VA
TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from Bluefield-Tazewell Fire Dept., a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle has been reported along Rt. 460 heading towards Tazewell, VA. A motorcyclist and a single vehicle have been reported to cause an accident leading to the motorcyclist being transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. No other reported injuries […]
Metro News
PHOTO GALLERY: West Virginians remember a hero
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of people, including state and local leaders, paid their respects to Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams” as he lied in state at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston. Williams died June 29 at the age of 98. A public viewing...
Woman struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
wchstv.com
New program maps out scenic drives for tourists in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Start your engine and cue “Country Roads." Motorists looking for a scenic drive to explore West Virginia now have maps to follow. Capitol Circle is the newest addition to the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a partnership between the state’s tourism and transportation departments to showcase the natural beauty of the Mountain State.
wchstv.com
Two bodies found in abandoned home in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said Charleston police are investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said the deaths don’t appear to be suspicious and could be the result of a possible overdose. Metro 911 said the incident...
UPDATE: BridgeValley campuses cleared after bomb threat
UPDATE (July 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m.): BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) has spoken after the South Charleston and Montgomery campuses were evacuated due to a bomb threat. BVCTC says that around 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Metro 911 notified the community college about the bomb threat. BVCTC Police Department and South Charleston Police Department […]
wchstv.com
Rick Springfield headlines Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Day Four
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Day four of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta continued the momentum of the weekend, and brought a big name to the capitol city on the music stage. Kanawha Boulevard was rocking Sunday night, with performances by Matt Mullins and the Bring Downs, '80s cover band...
