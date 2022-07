A headstone in United American Cemetery, just outside the cordoned-off area where testing showed the highest levels of fecal coliform in surface water. One of Ohio’s oldest African American cemeteries is carefully maintained by Cincinnati’s Union Baptist Church. But United American Cemetery in Madisonville is facing a problem beyond the church’s resources: human sewage seeping up from the ground. The cemetery has been closed to the public for nearly a year while the church has struggled to get answers.

