Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals First Look at Namor Villain Attuma

We're just a few months from the big-screen debut of Black Adam, the film that will finally introduce Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's unconventional antihero to the masses. The film has undergone some major evolutions in the near-decade since Johnson was first cast in the titular role, including the reveal in late 2019 that the film would co-star members of the Justice Society of America. Prior to Black Adam's theatrical debut, DC is giving fans a chance to get acquainted with the members of the JSA through a series of one-shot comics, which shed a bit more light on their respective status quos prior to the events of the movie. This week's issue centered around Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and happened to feature another familiar JSA-related character in the process. Spoilers for Black Adam — The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, from Cavan Scott, Scot Eaton, Norm Rapmund, Andrew Dalhouse, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
