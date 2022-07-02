ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals First Look at Namor Villain Attuma

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor: Love and Thunder is hitting theatres next week, but it won't be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to look forward to this year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being released later this year and is set to star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 10

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Will Include ‘Brahmastra’, 'Shamshera' and ‘Avatar 2’ Teasers in India Before the Movie

Marvel's upcoming epic adventure Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release a early in India on Thursday, July 7. The movie features Marvel's God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson portraying Jane Foster and King Valkyrie, respectively. The film follows Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame during his road to recovery from his alcoholism, as he finds himself facing a new threat in Gorr the God Butcher played by former Batman, Christian Bale.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Could Kingpin's MCU Future Include Controversial Storyline?

In the closing moments of Hawkeye, Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) finds himself staring down the barrel of a gun held by his adopted daughter Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), only for the camera to flip as we hear the gun fired off-screen. It's implied Wilson Fisk was shot, only fans never see the body and as any comic fan knows, if there's no body — a character surely can't be dead. Especially when considering the reception D'Onofrio's Kingpin has had amongst fans, coupled with the fact Marvel's actively developing its own Daredevil series, it's very likely the character will be back before too long at all.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Martin Freeman
Person
Danai Gurira
Variety

Chris Evans Joins Emily Blunt in Netflix’s ‘Pain Hustlers’

Chris Evans has joined the cast of “Pain Hustlers,” teaming up with Emily Blunt in the upcoming Netflix production. The package was the hottest sale at this year’s Cannes market, commanding a price tag in excess of $50 million. In addition to Blunt, the movie was a desirable property because it is directed by David Yates, who oversaw the bulk of the hugely popular Harry Potter films as well as (less successfully) the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: Who Is Gentleman Ghost?

We're just a few months from the big-screen debut of Black Adam, the film that will finally introduce Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's unconventional antihero to the masses. The film has undergone some major evolutions in the near-decade since Johnson was first cast in the titular role, including the reveal in late 2019 that the film would co-star members of the Justice Society of America. Prior to Black Adam's theatrical debut, DC is giving fans a chance to get acquainted with the members of the JSA through a series of one-shot comics, which shed a bit more light on their respective status quos prior to the events of the movie. This week's issue centered around Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and happened to feature another familiar JSA-related character in the process. Spoilers for Black Adam — The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, from Cavan Scott, Scot Eaton, Norm Rapmund, Andrew Dalhouse, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Christian Bale had a scene with Jeff Goldblum in Thor 4 that was cut

Christian Bale might have enjoyed mingling with several members of MCU royalty during the filming of Thor 4 — including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Natalie Portman — but the Batman actor, who makes his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher in the fantasy movie, revealed that he also filmed some scenes with characters who ultimately didn’t make the movie’s final cut.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promotional Materials Appear in Theaters

November is still a few months away, but some exhibitors are already getting ready for what could end up being one of the biggest movies of the year. As one Marvel fan noticed at their local cinema, Disney and Marvel Studios have started shipping out official promotional material for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to cinemas, with one location in California unveiling a massive standing poster promoting the movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Marvel#Mcu Facility#Mesoamerican
Deadline

‘You Will Not Have My Hate’: First Trailer For Locarno Film Festival Drama About Bataclan Attack; ‘Toni Erdmann’ Outfit Komplizen Produces

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for German director Kilian Riedhof’s drama You Will Not Have My Hate based on the true story of a man’s quest to rebuild his life without hatred after his wife was killed in the 2015 Bataclan attack in Paris. The French-language film will world premiere at the 75th edition of the Locarno Film Festival (August 3-13) in a Piazza Grande screening. The work is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by French journalist Antoine Leiris, recounting his journey as he rebuilt his life and that of his...
NFL
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Rundown: Marvel Studios “Thor: Love And Thunder” U.K. Gala

Director Taika Waititi joined stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Pom Klementieff and Kieron L. Dyer in London’s Leicester Square at the U.K. gala screening of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Also in attendance was star of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” Rish Shah, “The Marvels” director Nia DaCosta and also musician Rita Ora, actor Regé-Jean Page, tennis champion Serena Williams among others. See more inside…
TENNIS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘We were always in awe of her’: actors celebrate the life and legacy of Mona Hammond

David Harewood: ‘Her wisdom was a welcome balm’. It is often said that those of us who succeed do so because we stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before. But what is not so often said is that many of those pioneers were giants. Mona Hammond was such a giant. I’ve lost count of the amount of times this diminutive powerhouse played my mother. Each time we came together was a joy, her sense of humour often surprising me and her wisdom a welcome balm. Always so encouraging, she seemed genuinely delighted to have me around. Mona had a calming presence and the sweetest voice you could imagine, one that carried with it a fierceness that could turn any minute from joy to reprimand while making me laugh – a rare quality that she alone possessed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

DC Explains Why Batman Doesn't Use Guns

Over years upon years of DC Comics mythos, the roots of Batman have been debated about quite a bit. The antihero has been at the center of some interesting debates, as fans have psychoanalyzed a lot of components of his characterization, with his use (or lack thereof) of guns across various interpretations being among them. A recent comic issue involving Batman, as well as the previously-unseen portions of his origin story, has subtly put that debate front and center — and offered a new look at the ordeal. Spoilers for Batman: The Knight #6 from Chip Zdarsky, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Ivan Plascencia, and Pat Brosseau below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
ComicBook

Stranger Things: 10 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix After Finishing Season 4

The final episodes of Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix this past Friday and allowed fans to finally witness the epic showdown between the heroes of Hawkins, Indiana and Vecna, the horrifying force of the Upside Down. That showdown arrived with plenty of action and plenty of tears, as we all binged through the last two episodes of Stranger Things' penultimate season as fast as possible. Now that the whole season is behind us, the likely lengthy wait for Season 5 is upon is.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Showtime Cancels New Series Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

The gavel has officially come down on Your Honor. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, series star Bryan Cranston revealed that the series will be ending after its upcoming second season, which recently started filming. Subsequently, reports revealed that Joey Hartstone, who wrote on the series' first season, has stepped in as showrunner for Season 2. Hartstone will succeed original showrunner Peter Moffat, who reportedly opted not to return so he could stay in the UK with his family, as well as David Manson, who also parted ways with the series. Additionally, reports have revealed that recurring cast member Keith Machekanyanga has been promoted as a series regular for Season 2.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Valkyrie Elysium Release Date Officially Revealed With New Trailer

Square Enix and developer Soleil Ltd. have announced that Valkyrie Elysium, the upcoming continuation of the Valkyrie Profile games franchise, will officially release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 29th and PC via Steam on November 11th. In addition to the release date, a new trailer has also been revealed that features some gameplay from the upcoming action RPG. While the release date is certainly welcome news to fans, it isn't exactly a surprise, however.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Creators Confirm Beloved Character Is Definitively Dead After Season 4

The final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 debuted just last week, which meant audiences had to say goodbye to compelling characters, with creators the Duffer brothers confirming that at least one fan-favorite character is definitively dead. While it would seem like a given that the character would be dead, the series has a history of bringing back characters who appeared to have perished. Season 1 saw the seeming deaths of both Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), who both returned, while Season 3 saw the implied death of Hopper (David Harbour), who returned for Season 4, but don't count on at least one Season 4 death being reversed.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The revolution will be televised: why we are witnessing a big-boss backlash

The cultural zeitgeist around work is changing. Last week, many of us will have been frantically adjusting our journeys amid nationwide train strikes. If the transport gods were merciful, we will have got home in time for the latest episode of Sherwood, a twisty drama about the legacy of the miners’ strike. You may have just finished Apple TV’s Severance, which depicts a future where work is so bleak the only way it can get done is by creating alternate versions of ourselves. Now we have Minions: Rise of Gru which asks if there is a place in today’s world for a morally compromised but lovable boss supported by a legion of subservient, amorphous workers.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Titans: Joseph Morgan Teases "Fantastic" Season 4 Finale Script

Work on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans is underway and while there's still a lot about the season that remains a mystery, it sounds like the finale will be "fantastic". The Originals alum Joseph Morgan, who will play Brother Blood in the upcoming season, recently took to social media to tease that he had just read the finale and he had only one response for it: a gif of his The Originals character Klaus Mikaelson saying "fantastic". You can check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals First Look at Sigourney Weaver's Teenage Character

Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed the first look at Sigourney Weaver's character. In the sequel, she'll be Na'vi named Kiri. Jake and Neytri adopted the teenager after the events of the first film. Fans will remember that she played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie. But, she perished during the film. There's no rule that people cannot return to a franchise in other roles though, and that's the case we have right here. Empire Magazine provided the wild look at this unforeseen development. Director James Cameron has been none-too-shy about bringing back his favorite actors to work with. When the opportunity came to get Weaver back into the fold, he probably jumped at the chance. Check out the first look at Kiri for yourself down below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy