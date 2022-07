Yosmy Lorenz Martinez, 46, is in custody on suspicion of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A news release from the sheriff said witnesses saw a woman walking into a parking lot from a trail around 8 p.m. Sunday off of Waterton Road covered in blood and dirt and asking for help. She told deputies Martinez confronted her when she was leaving her job in Denver around 7 p.m., told her to get in the car and drove her to the trail.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO