Rollover accident in Troy

Dear A**holes Who Were Shooting Fireworks Right Next to the Walkway Over the Hudson,. What the hell were you thinking?! On behalf of everyone who was sitting in my area- overlooking the City of Poughkeepsie, just before you get over Route 9, looking south- you are idiots. Sure, you were probably setting them off from your house, but your fireworks were bursting in all of our faces. Pieces of the burning fireworks made their way onto the Walkway, landing at the feet of bystanders. You are lucky that no one got burned, though it seems you wouldn't have cared.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO