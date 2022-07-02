OFF THE BEAT | Light in a sea of darkness

Are we going to be OK?

It’s a question I’ve found myself asking myself quite a bit over the past few years. The answer is always, “I don’t know.”

A lot of things are happening right now, and a bunch of them aren’t good. Matter of fact, I would say a lot of it is bad. What exactly those bad things are and why they’re happening can vary greatly depending on your core beliefs and values.

But I think we can agree that there’s some serious Humpty Dumpty vibes happening right now. You know, all the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again.

Except in this instance, we can’t agree on how to put Humpty together. And some of us would probably question why Humpty was even in the position to be broken in the first place. And perhaps a small minority would consider Humpty a crisis actor in a false flag operation.

It just feels like we’re in a bit of a bad place as we approach my second favorite freedom holiday on Monday. (Juneteenth is my No. 1 always and forever.)

I don’t have any answers this year. Last year around this time, I advocated for the Fast and Furious franchise serving as a blueprint to The American Way of Life.

Since then, Justin Lin, who has been part of most of these movies, left as the director of Fast X with reports of series star Vin Diesel being difficult to work with.

See what I mean when I say a lot of things are bad. If you knew how much I love the Fast and Furious universe — the greatest movie franchise in the history of cinema — then you know how much this information hurts.

If I can’t lean on Vin Diesel as my moral compass, then what am I supposed to do?

I’d argue that in the past year, there’s only been ONE undeniably great thing that’s happened: Wordle.

For the unfamiliar, Wordle is an online game where players have six attempts to guess a different five-letter word each day. After each guess, the letters either turn green (right letter in the right place), yellow (right letter in the wrong place) or gray (wrong letter).

It’s a very basic yet fulfilling game. It provides a bit of brain stimulation, and I get to feel like I accomplished something when I guess the correct word, which I do 93% of the time FYI. (Although I actually missed it on the day I’m writing this. Double letters are tricky).

The best part about Wordle is the heavily-inspired games that have come in the aftermath.

There are so many spinoffs inspired by this one game, and I play a good chunk of them.

I also play Heardle (six attempts to guess a song within 16 seconds), Ya Heardle (Heardle but with ‘90s hip-hop and R&B), Framed (six attempts to guess a movie based on pictures), Moviedle (six attempts to guess a full movie being played in mere seconds) and a few others.

We all have our routines. We all have our things we like to do to lift ourselves up if we’re not feeling it. These games have filled that role for me recently, and I’m willing to bet it’s done the same for others.

So on this Fourth of July weekend, I would like to send a special thank you to Josh Wardle for creating this game, which has inspired so many other versions of greatness.

As for the rest of us, let’s get it together. Humpty isn’t going to put itself back together.