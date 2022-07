RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to your car, wouldn’t you like to use it to make some money while you drive? One way to do that is to wrap it with advertising. A warning from the Federal Trade Commission points to a scam that’s not new, but continues to have impacts in our area. The scheme begins with drivers being invited to get paid to wrap their vehicle with a product name and image.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO