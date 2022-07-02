ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Elliott grabs pole at Road America

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase Elliott will start Sunday’s race at Road America where he finished the last one – at the front. Elliott put down the fastest lap in the final moments of Cup Series qualifying to steal the pole from Chase Briscoe. The pole-winning lap from Elliott was 108.407mph (134.427s). It is his...

racer.com

Comments / 3

ESPN

Tyler Reddick wins at Road America for first NASCAR Cup Series victory

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. -- Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

'I'm not doing anything different' - Power

Will Power believes his strong form through the first half of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season has more to do with the absence of any weird setbacks than changes to his approach or mentality. The 2014 series champion and 2018 Indy 500 winner currently sits second in the points...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INSIGHT: Early support for IMSA's new LMP3/GT4 series

Last week, IMSA announced a new single-driver series that will combine LMP3 cars and GT4 cars in 45-minute sprint races called the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Making its debut next season, it will replace the current LMP3 series, the Prototype Challenge, that features 90-minute races for one or two drivers, and add another option for GT4 racers in addition to the Michelin Pilot Challenge multi-driver endurance series.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Cape Motorsports to advance to Indy Lights in 2023

Longtime Road to Indy team Cape Motorsports has announced that it has purchased two new Dallara IL-15 chassis with plans to contest the 2023 Indy Lights season. “We moved to Indianapolis a few years ago in order to move into Indy Lights,” said Dominic and Nicholas Cape in the statement announcing the move. “It was part of our plan from the outset, it just got pushed back a couple of years. Indianapolis has such a racing culture but more than that, so many of the other teams and suppliers are based here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Sainz admits having nerves prior to first Grand Prix win

Carlos Sainz admits he was nervous knowing his first win was within reach during a late safety car, before taking victory in the British Grand Prix. The Spaniard started from pole position and, after the race was red-flagged for a massive crash for Guanyu Zhou, he retained the lead on the second restart. Dropping behind Max Verstappen, Sainz had regained the lead but then couldn’t match Charles Leclerc’s pace and had yielded to his teammate before a late safety car allowed him to take on fresh tires and pass Leclerc to win.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

MEDLAND: Bullets dodged

Keanu Reeves was at Silverstone on Saturday, and if anyone has seen The Matrix you will know that he is pretty good at dodging multiple bullets at once. Just slowing everything right down in order to take evasive action was Neo’s approach in the film, and while that’s not how Formula 1 works, there was a fair bit of bullet dodging going on at Silverstone on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Chevrolet working to solve Mid-Ohio reliability issues

Chevrolet has confirmed that none of the problems that caused four of its cars to retire from Sunday’s NTT IndyCar Series race at Mid-Ohio were related, although Chevy’s IndyCar program manager Rob Buckner says the Bowtie has some work to do to tighten up reliability ahead of a packed July schedule.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Reddick win shifts playoff grid

Tyler Reddick became lucky number 13 Sunday as far as different race winners go in the NASCAR Cup Series. Reddick is looking at his second consecutive playoff berth by beating Chase Elliott at Road America. And his win shifts the playoff grid with his Richard Childress Racing team jumping above the cutline while pushing former series champion Kevin Harvick (pictured above) below it.
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
racer.com

Crews becomes youngest Trans Am winner in history at Road America

At just 14 years, three months, and four days old, Brent Crews became the youngest winner in the history of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli after dominating the TA2 event at Road America. Crews, who earned the title of youngest Motul Pole Award winner yesterday in qualifying, cruised to victory by leading flag to flag in round eight of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Ross Chastain searches for line between aggressive and too aggressive

Auto racing is a sport whose lifeblood is pumped by aggression, but at what point does that aggression cross the line into overly dangerous driving?. That answer perhaps is different for every driver, team owner, official and fan. In NASCAR, the man in the middle of that discussion at the...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain remains No. 1

A fourth-place finish Sunday at Road America was Ross Chastain‘s fourth straight top 10 and kept him in first place in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Chastain has led laps in eight of the past 16 races, totaling 426 over that span. In the past 12 races, he has eight top 10s.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Russell bemoans inability to restart after abandoning car to help Zhou

George Russell believes he should have been allowed to restart the British Grand Prix following the red flag period after he left his car to check on Guanyu Zhou. Zhou had a massive accident at Turn 1 after being hit by Russell – who himself had been tagged by Pierre Gasly – that resulted in the Alfa Romeo coming to rest upside down on the wrong side of the tire barrier. Russell jumped out of his car to run over to Zhou’s aid, but when he returned to his Mercedes and couldn’t restart it he says it was then touched by the marshals when he’d asked for it not to be.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc rues Ferrari strategy call after first becomes fourth

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari’s decision not to give him fresh tires at the end of the British Grand Prix led to a frustrating slip back through the field from the lead. Damage for Max Verstappen resulted in the two Ferraris leading from Lewis Hamilton, with Carlos Sainz ahead of Leclerc, who was faster despite his own front wing damage. Eventually Ferrari swapped the positions to prevent Hamilton closing in any further, but then a late Safety Car prompted Sainz and Hamilton to take new tires immediately. Leclerc was left out while the rest of the field also stopped, leaving him unable to defend on old rubber.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Legendary Winged Plymouth Superbird And Nascar Drama

This violent rubber burning machine represents an odd time in racing. Possibly one of NASCAR’s most infamous vehicles was the 1969-1970 Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird. Without a doubt, these things were fast. With the heavily modified front ends and gigantic rear wing of these track monsters ripping and roaring down the circle tracks of the NASCAR series, the image of these cars was forever burned into the minds of car enthusiasts from around the nation. While the Superbird and Daytona were clearing the track of their various competitors, there was something else in the works for the racing series. Unfortunately, these fascinating automobiles were booted from the series due to a new rule that specifically targeted the Mopar monster twins.
MOTORSPORTS

