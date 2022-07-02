ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE The Ultimate Money in the Bank 2 Show (Video)

By Jeffrey Harris
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Ahead of today’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event, the panel of Matt...

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Great American Bash Coverage

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s time for the NXT Great American Bash! Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and I hope you all had a good weekend. Tonight on NXT we have a big show as Cameron Grimes battles Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, while Carmelo Hayes defends the North American Championship against Grayson Waller. But that’s not all; both tag team titles are on the line with Toxic Attraction hoping to fend off Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, as well as the Creed Brothers taking on their estranged Diamond Mine brethren in Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. And of course we will probably have plenty more, but just those matches are enough to have me hopeful for the episode.
WWE
Note On Netflix’s Reported Deal With OVW, Includes First Refusal On TV Rights

A report has new details on OVW’s reported streaming deal with Netflix. As reported in late May, Netflix has reportedly signed a deal with OVW for a show that goes behind the scenes of the company. Fightful Select reports that the deal has been in the works for a number of months and includes producers who were involved with the college football docuseries Last Chance U that ran for three seasons.
WWE
WWE SmackDown Superstar To Appear On Tonight’s Raw (Spoiler)

Fightful Select is reporting WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is scheduled for tonight’s July 4th episode of WWE Raw. The report notes this was the plan as of earlier this morning. Gunther was not on the card for WWE Money in the Bank but has a lot of support from...
WWE
Sam Roberts
WWE Airs Vignette With QR Code On NXT Great American Bash

WWE aired a mysterious vignette containing a QR Code on tonight’s Great American Bash episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show featured a QR Code that aired against a black screen. Scanning it took fans to the following website containing “8:10:11” in white font against a black background.
WWE
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Review 7.5.22

WWE
Former WWE Magazine Editor on Working for Vince McMahon, Receiving Criticism From McMahon

– Former WWE Magazine Senior Editor Brian Solomon recently discussed his time with WWE on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, including his interactions with Vince McMahon. He also shared an anecdote on how Meltzer advised him to take his head out of Dave Meltzer’s rear end when Solomon wanted to put together an article ranking the best Steel Cage Matches. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
The Last Match Wrestling Musical Announces Debut Concert, Double-Sided Single

The producers of the new wrestling-themed rock musical The Last Match have announced a concert in New York City and the first single from the project. The musical’s producers issued a press release on Monday (per PWInsider) announcing that music from the project’s concept album will debut at a concertn from The Cutting Room on July 11th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kurt Angle Discusses Offers AEW Made For Ring Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by NBC Sports’ “Ten Count” during which he revealed AEW wanted to sign him to wrestle. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. On AEW wanting to sign him: “[AEW] actually wanted me to wrestle, in particular....
WWE
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
WWE
Combat Sports
WWE
Sports
WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Indi Hartwell Take Photos With New NXT Women’s Tag Champions, Axiom Is Coming Soon

– Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are your new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they shared the camera backstage with Indi Hartwell and Shawn Michaels. As noted earlier, Perez and Jade defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan to win the titles at Great American Bash and Hartwell posted a pic with the new champs on Twitter. In addition, the WWE Twitter account shared a video of the two doing their first photo shoot as champs with HBK getting a photo with them:
WWE
Valerie Loureda Says Her Goal Is to Face Ronda Rousey in WWE

– Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda recently spoke to TMZ on signing a multi-year contract with WWE and viewing Ronda Rousey as her ideal WWE matchup. When asked if there’s a particular opponent she has her eye on, she said, “Definitely, Ronda.”. Loureda stated, “She tweeted the...
WWE
Natalya Reveals Who Impressed Her At The WWE Performance Center

During an interview on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Natalya revealed which current woman stood out for her at the WWE Performance Center during her recent time spent there. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. On who stood out at the WWE Performance Center: “A...
WWE
WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Reveals Santos Escobar Was Hospitalized On NXT, New NXT Live Dates

– Tony D’Angelo appears to have delivered retribution to Santos Escobar, revealing that he’s been hospitalized at NXT Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, D’Angelo read Legado del Fantasma the riot act and said the only person who’s been holding her end up has been Elektra Lopez. He noted that after Escobar called him on the phone last week to laugh at him for failing to win the North American Championship, Escobar ended up in the hospital.
WWE
AAA Announces Match Involving Married Couple John Morrison And Taya Valkyrie

AAA announced on social media today, that the real-life married couple John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie will be getting in the ring again for a tag team match at the AAA Ring Rock StAAArs event this September. They will both be on opposite sides of a tag team with Taya teaming with Impact star Laredo Kid and Morission under the name of Johnny Caballero teaming with Christi Jaynes. Check out the official announcement below:
Booker T Addresses Rumors Of The Street Profits Possibly Breaking Up

During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcasT, Booker T addressed rumors of Montez Ford being WWE’s next big singles star and possible the end of The Steet Profits as a tag team. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. On the rumors of The Street...
WWE
Tyson Fury Reportedly in Talks for WWE Return Later This Year

– According to a report by Louis Dangoor for GiveMeSport, undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury is in talks with WWE to make a return to the promotion later this summer. At the moment, nothing has been finalized, and there aren’t any concrete plans on which shows to have him on. However, discussions have already reportedly taken place between the two parties.
WWE

