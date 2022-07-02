ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bollinger County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-02 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pulaski; Union; Williamson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will provide relief to a very few.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will provide relief to a very few.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 can be expected Monday, followed by heat index values between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat may also continue Thursday and Friday in a some areas, so please continue to monitor the forecast for updates over the next several days.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy