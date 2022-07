BRACKETVILLE, TX - Kinney County Texas declared a local state of disaster on Tuesday. Officials say they are being invaded by migrants on the Texas-Mexico border. The declaration filed Tuesday by Kinney County judge Tully Shahan declares that what is going on at the border an “invasion” as defined by the US and Texas constitutions and requests assistance from President Biden and Governor Abbott immediately.

KINNEY COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO