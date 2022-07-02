ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Beat the Louisiana heat: Go ice skating at the River Center

By Bria Gremillion
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for a way to cool off this summer? The Raising Cane’s River Center announced Summertime Ice Skating is...

brproud.com

Fourth of July revelers celebrate at downtown Baton Rouge riverfront

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dozens of people in Baton Rouge took to the riverfront this Independence Day. The riverfront was packed with locals enjoying music, food and fun. Children rolled down the hills in their red, white and blue and had the chance to get their faces painted. The event attracted some out-of-towners, including Jeff Snedegar from Chicago.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Ascension Spartans

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - East Ascension talked about a trip to the Superdome in 2022 when the crew visited with the Spartans for Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, July 5. Head coach Darnell Lee has a roster filled with 28 seniors and plenty of them showed up in the recent spring game against Denham Springs.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Rummel 3-star CB Ashton Stamps commits to LSU

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly has been on a roll recently on the recruiting trail picking up their fourth commitment over the Fourth of July holiday weekend with Rummel three-star corner Ashton Stamps announcing his commitment to the Tigers. Stamps is the second...
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

Body recovered from Blind River on Fourth of July

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that a 17-year-old’s body was recovered from Blind River. LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman’s body was reportedly recovered from Lake Maurepas on the Fourth of July. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New study spells more bad news for Louisiana's freshwater wetlands

It's no secret that Louisiana's crucially important saltwater and freshwater wetlands have long been fading away. But a new study shows things could get far worse. As the state's saltwater wetlands migrate inland due to sea level rise fueled by global warming, they will cause a loss of freshwater wetlands at a rate that is likely to be the highest in the nation, the study shows.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

LSU lands 4-star DL Darron Reed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their third defensive lineman for the class of 2023 with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed out of Columbus, Georgia. Reed chose the Tigers over offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Miami, and many others. Reed joins Jaxon Howard...
COLUMBUS, GA
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
WAFB

LSU adds another DL commit in four-star Dashawn Womack

BALTIMORE (WAFB) - LSU’s Brian Kelly and defensive line coach Jamar Cain continued to add talent during the Fourth of July weekend as they picked up their third commitment for the day in four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack out of Baltimore, Maryland. Womack joined defensive lineman Darron Reed out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Storms likely over next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances climb higher over the next couple of days as a weak disturbance moves east-to-west along the northern Gulf Coast. For today, a few showers through mid-morning will give way to scattered storms by lunch, and widespread storms into the afternoon hours. Depending on how soon rains develop in a given neighborhood, today’s highs will range anywhere from the upper 80s to low 90s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Small local restaurants continue to struggle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you call up Fleur de Lis Pizza, you’ll be greeted with a voicemail. It’s a similar message on social media where owners blame staff shortages for the restaurant’s abrupt closure. The pandemic may be behind us for the most part, but...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Doctors provide update on COVID across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are weighing in on the current status of the COVID pandemic across Louisiana. On Tuesday, July 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 4,500 new cases, and the number of hospitalized patients jumped to 481. Doctors say two new sub-variants of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

Giving Back: Vince Ferachi Community Garden

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Scattered mainly-afternoon thundershowers will be back July 4th, will return daily throughout week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for this week is fairly typical for July, with highs in the low 90°s and scattered afternoon showers and occasional t-storms each day. July 4 opens with fair to partly cloudy skies and daybreak temperatures in the mid 70°s across metro Baton Rouge. It will be a hot and humid July 4th afternoon with highs in the low 90°s, feeling like the low 100°s for many of us. However, some neighborhoods will get a break from the afternoon heat thanks to scattered afternoon t-showers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New soul food restaurant near LSU hosting grand opening Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new soul food restaurant near LSU’s campus will be hosting its grand opening this week. Soulshine Kitchen & Bar officially opens its doors on Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. Located at 144 W. Chimes Street, the restaurant’s grand opening will have live music, signature cocktails, and home-cooked food.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

What to expect for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi

BATON ROUGE - Crews worked Saturday to load up the barge with fireworks for the WBRZ Fireworks on The Mississippi show on Monday night. David Spear, a manager for Gulf Coast Fireworks, says his company has helped supply the event's fireworks for a long time. "It's going to be another...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

